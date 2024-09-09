On Tap Credit Union Supports Education with Two $2,000 Scholarships for Local Students

GOLDEN, Colo.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#leadership–This back-to-school season, as part of its ongoing commitment to empowering the community, On Tap Credit Union is proud to announce the awarding of two $2,000 scholarships to local students preparing for the upcoming school year. These scholarships are designed to help students achieve their educational goals and alleviate some of the financial burdens that come with higher education.









At On Tap Credit Union, they believe that investing in the education of their community’s youth is an investment in a brighter future. The recipients of this year’s scholarships have demonstrated exceptional academic performance, leadership, and a devotion to making a positive impact in their communities.

Jaidynn Herring and Kaiden Salazar, both members of On Tap Credit Union, were selected from a pool of deserving applicants, each bringing their own unique stories of perseverance and ambition. Whether pursuing degrees in nursing, finance, engineering, or the arts, these students embody the values of hard work, dedication, and a commitment to growth that On Tap Credit Union supports.

Tracie Wilcox, President and CEO of On Tap Credit Union, said, “We are thrilled to support these outstanding students on their educational journeys. By offering these scholarships, we’re helping to build a stronger community and give back in a way that aligns with our mission to support financial wellness and growth.”

In addition to these scholarships, On Tap Credit Union continues to provide financial literacy programs, community outreach initiatives, and services tailored to help students and families manage the financial demands of education. From savings accounts to a diverse array of loan products, On Tap is dedicated to making financial freedom more accessible to all.

To learn more about On Tap Credit Union’s scholarship program and other community initiatives, visit ontapcu.org.

About On Tap Credit Union

Formerly known as Coors Credit Union, On Tap Credit Union is a full-service cooperative financial institution dedicated to serving individuals living and working in Jefferson, Denver, Boulder, and Larimer counties. Established in 1954, the credit union manages $410 million in assets and boasts a membership of 20,000 individuals who are also owners of the organization. On Tap Credit Union offers personalized financial consultations and a wide range of financial solutions, including a host of consumer banking solutions from a robust deposit suite to vehicle, mortgage, and home equity loans, credit cards, insurance, investment accounts, and financial guidance. Additionally, the credit union provides a comprehensive array of business services, featuring a variety of commercial lending solutions. All of these products and services are delivered on an advanced online banking platform to ensure service anytime, anywhere.

