On Memorial Day, Annual Flag Placement Tradition Honors Fallen Military

Over the past decade, Kinetic employees have placed more than 10,000 American Flags

More than 13% of Kinetic workforce is military, veterans or veteran spouses

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Kinetic marked a decade of participation in a local tribute similar to the solemn “Flags In” Tradition before Memorial Day each year to honor the nation’s fallen veterans, a tradition that originated 76 years ago in 1948. This year, Kinetic’s veteran employee resource group, WINVets, led the charge in organizing flag events across two communities, Greenville, S.C., and Nancy, KY.





The “Flags In” tradition originated from Arlington National Cemetery and is now recognized around the country with similar, local events. Kinetic employees and resource groups, alongside local veterans’ groups, Gold Star Families, and the public, come together to remember and honor the service members who laid down their lives for the country. The events serve as a poignant reminder of the ultimate sacrifices made for the freedoms enjoyed today.

“ Our veterans’ resource group hosted the first event in Greenville, South Carolina, where the original Kinetic event occurred years ago,” said Trey Thomas, WINVets chairman. “ This event is important because it gives a chance to bring veterans, families, and supporters together to take a moment to reflect on those who are no longer with us and honor them by placing a flag at their grave marker. When placing the flag, you say the person’s name as a sign of respect so that they will never be forgotten.”

One of many events supported by Kinetic was held on Saturday, May 25, 2024, at the Mill Springs National Cemetery in Nancy, KY, where participants gathered to place American flags at the gravesites of fallen veterans. This is the second year they’ve held the event at Mill Springs National Cemetery, after first hosting it in Grayson, KY.

WINVets, which is open to all Kinetic employees and consists of 453 members, extended an invitation to local Kinetic employees and other resource groups like Women of Windstream, WINPride and all resource group allies. Their partnership with local Veterans Affairs cemeteries is a testament to their commitment to honoring those who have served.

“ It’s a powerful display of allegiance to our military veterans, hometown and country,” said Chris Girdler of the Somerset-Pulaski Economic Development Authority (SPEDA). “ We’re lucky to have community partners like Kinetic, dedicated to continuing this honorable Memorial Day tradition in our local area.”

Across Kinetic’s 18-state footprint, Kinetic employees participate in events throughout the communities they live and work in. Combined, they have placed more than 10,000 flags in the 10 years they have partnered with their local cemeteries.

“ We are deeply grateful to the local community leaders and citizens of Pulaski County, Kentucky, who took part in this weekend’s events,” said Judge Marshall Todd. “ Their involvement is critical in safeguarding our nation’s legacy, upheld by our service members and veterans. It’s important to remember that the flag is not just a symbol; it represents the lives of our veterans and honors their dedicated service to our country.”

Through its continued participation in the “Flags In” events, Kinetic reaffirms its dedication to honoring the legacy of service and sacrifice that defines our nation’s military history.

