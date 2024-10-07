OMNIVISION’s New OX03H10 Image Sensor with TheiaCel™ Technology Brings Unparalleled Clarity to Automotive Viewing Cameras

Announced at AutoSens Barcelona, the OX03H10 sensor delivers 140 dB HDR, LED flicker mitigation and enhanced low-light performance for surround- and rear-view automotive cameras and other vision systems

BARCELONA, Spain–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#InfiniteIngenuity–OMNIVISION, a leading global developer of semiconductor solutions, including advanced digital imaging, analog and touch & display technology, today unveiled the new 3-megapixel (MP)-resolution OX03H10 CMOS image sensor – the first and only 3.0-micron (µm) pixel automotive viewing sensor with TheiaCel™ technology. Announced at AutoSens Europe 2024, the new solution significantly enhances driving safety by enabling unprecedented imaging clarity in all lighting conditions for surround-view and rear-view cameras.





“The OX03H10 image sensor has excellent low-light performance and shows unrivalled LED flicker mitigation (LFM) by utilizing a single exposure to generate the entire 140 dB dynamic range. This is achieved using our TheiaCel™ technology, which harnesses the capabilities of lateral overflow integration capacitor (LOFIC) technology, together with OMNIVISION’s proprietary single-exposure DCG™ and our well known split pixel high dynamic range (HDR) technology, to enable superior image quality regardless of lighting conditions,” said Naresh Shetty, automotive product marketing manager, OMNIVISION. “We are excited to launch the OX03H10 for cameras across all next-generation automotive classes to improve visibility for every aspect of driving and vehicle ownership.”

At 1920 x 1536 resolution, the OX03H10 features 60 frames per second (fps) and has low power consumption. The 3.0-µm pixel is based on PureCel®Plus-S stacking technology for the smallest pixel and highest resolution in a 1/2.44-inch optical format. It comes in a small a-CSP™ package size and is pin-to-pin compatible with OMNIVISION’s OX03F10 automotive image sensor for seamless upgrades. The OX03H10 meets ASIL-C functional safety regulations, features cybersecurity and has a MIPI output interface.

The OX03H10 is available for sampling now and will be in mass production in the first half of 2025. For more information, contact an OMNIVISION sales representative at www.ovt.com/contact-sales, or visit OMNIVISION at AutoSens Europe 2024, Booth 300, taking place October 8-10, 2024, at Palau de Congressos, Barcelona, Spain.

