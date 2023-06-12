OMNIVISION Unveils the Medical Industry’s Ultra-Thin Cable Module for Single-Use Endoscopes

The new medical-grade OVMed® OCHTA cable module uses ultra-thin cables and optional mini-LED illumination to connect small 400 x 400-resolution image sensors to endoscopes

SANTA CLARA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#InfiniteIngenuity–OMNIVISION, a leading global developer of semiconductor solutions, including advanced digital imaging, analog, and touch & display technology, today announced the availability of the OVMed® OCHTA – an ultra-thin medical-grade cable module for single-use endoscopes. The OCHTA cable module connects very small 400 x 400-resolution imagers to endoscopes with ultra-thin 0.45 mm cables that are available in 1.5- and 2.5-meter lengths (or up to 4 meters if customized), allowing the option to add mini-LED illumination. This complete turnkey solution, including the lens and image signal processor, reduces cost and speeds time to market for medical-device OEMs.

“The medical industry is moving toward smaller, higher-resolution endoscopes with ultra-thin cables that can reach deeper inside the body. In addition, medical-device OEMs need the flexibility to customize their designs for specific endoscopy procedures,” said Ehsan Ayar, medical product marketing manager, OMNIVISION. “As the medical industry’s leading image sensor provider, we are addressing our customers’ needs for a turnkey imaging solution with the OCHTA cable module. The ultra-thin, customizable cable modules are medical-grade tested and ready to be integrated – lowering design and test time and simplifying the supply chain.”

OMNIVISION’s OCHTA cable modules feature a six-wire cable that allows manufacturers to add their own LED illumination. Additionally, OMNIVISION offers customizable cable lengths, connectors and LEDs, providing manufacturers with a fully tested and production-ready solution from a single source. The OCHTA cable module includes a very small imager, upgraded from 200 x 200 (previous generation) to 400 x 400 resolution, for improved visibility.

Ayar added, “The ultra-thin OCHTA cable module is designed for endoscopes used in minimally invasive surgery, including neuro, ophthalmic, cardiac, spinal, ob-gyn and utero-renal procedures. Surgeons can have complete peace of mind with OMNIVISION’s cables and camera modules because our medical-grade, trusted components undergo comprehensive certification, qualification and testing, including biocompatibility, sterilization, workmanship, stress, liquid immersion tests and more.”

The OCHTA cable modules are manufactured in ISO 13485-certified facilities. Additionally, the cables provide the necessary EMC/EMI shielding from the patient as per IEC 60601 requirements. The 1.5- and 2.5-meter “off the shelf” cable modules and evaluation kits are available now. Customized options will be available in Q3 2023. For more information, contact your OMNIVISION sales representative: www.ovt.com/contact-sales.

About OMNIVISION

OMNIVISION is a global fabless semiconductor organization that develops advanced digital imaging, analog, and touch and display solutions for multiple applications and industries, including mobile phones, security and surveillance, automotive, computing, medical, and emerging applications. Its award-winning innovative technologies enable a smoother human/machine interface in many of today’s commercial devices. Find out more at www.ovt.com.

OMNIVISION®, OVMed® and the OMNIVISION logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of OMNIVISION. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Contacts

OMNIVISION Media Contact:

Sandy Fewkes



Kiterocket



+1 408.529.9685



sfewkes@kiterocket.com

OMNIVISION Company Contact:

DeAnn Liu



OMNIVISION



+1 408.916.2536



deann.liu@ovt.com