OMNIVISION Launches Newest Generation of the World’s Smallest, Lowest-Power Global Shutter Image Sensor for AR/VR/MR Tracking Cameras

OG0TC is the first global shutter image sensor for AR/VR/MR with OMNIVISION’s on-chip single-exposure DCG™ technology for ghost-free high dynamic range imaging

SANTA CLARA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#InfiniteIngenuity–OMNIVISION, a leading global developer of semiconductor solutions, including advanced digital imaging, analog, and touch & display technology, today announced the new OG0TC BSI global shutter (GS) image sensor for eye and face tracking in AR/VR/MR consumer headsets and glasses. For the first time ever, OMNIVISION is bringing its patented DCG™ high dynamic range (HDR) technology to the AR/VR/MR market in the 2.2-micron (µm) pixel OG0TC GS image sensor.









With a package size of just 1.64mm x 1.64mm, the OG0TC is an ultra-small and low-power image sensor for optimizing primarily inward-facing tracking cameras. This small form factor is key to industrial designs as multiple cameras are required for tracking all aspects of the face (eyes, brows, lips, etc.). The OG0TC is pin-to-pin compatible with OMNIVISION’s previous-generation BSI GS image sensor for easy upgrades.

“Ultra-low power consumption is critical for AR/VR battery-powered devices, and our OG0TC BSI GS image sensor reduces power by more than 40% over our previous-generation OG0TB sensor, which is already an extremely low-power device,” says Devang Patel, marketing director – IoT/Emerging, OMNIVISION. “Pin-to-pin compatibility makes the upgrade to the OG0TC easy for our customers, so they do not need to make any change to their design to save power and enjoy new features like DCG™ technology.”

Key features of the OG0TC image sensor include:

The sensor is built on OMNIVISION’s PureCel®Plus-S stacked-die technology.

It features OMNIVISION’s patented DCG™ HDR technology and offers 400×400 resolution with a 2.2µm pixel in a 1/14.46-inch optical format.

Nyxel® technology enables the best quantum efficiency at the 940nm near-infrared (NIR) wavelength for sharp, accurate images of moving objects.

It consumes less than 40% of the power at 30 frames per second (fps) compared with the previous-generation sensor.

The sensor’s high modulation transfer function enables sharper images with greater contrast and more detail.

It supports a flexible interface, including MIPI with multi-drop, CPHY, etc.

Patel adds, “We are excited to introduce our single-exposure DCG™ HDR technology for ghost-free image capture to the AR/VR market. It already has proven to be extremely successful in the security, mobile and automotive industries.”

The OG0TC GS image sensor is available now for sampling and is in mass production. For more information, contact your OMNIVISION sales representative: www.ovt.com/contact-sales.

About OMNIVISION

OMNIVISION is a global fabless semiconductor organization that develops advanced digital imaging, analog, and touch & display solutions for multiple applications and industries, including mobile phones, security and surveillance, automotive, computing, medical, machine vision and emerging applications. Its award-winning, innovative technologies enable a smoother human/machine interface in many of today’s commercial devices. Find out more at www.ovt.com.

DCG™ technology, PureCel®Plus-S, Nyxel®, OMNIVISION® and the OMNIVISION logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of OMNIVISION.

