OMNIVISION Expands TheiaCel™ Product Portfolio with New 12MP-resolution Image Sensor for LED-Flicker-free Automotive Cameras

Announced at AutoSens Barcelona, the OX12A10 is the highest resolution sensor in the TheiaCel™ product family, ideal for ADAS and AD, and features OMNIVISION’s new a-CSP+™ ultra-small package technology

BARCELONA, Spain–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#InfiniteIngenuity–OMNIVISION, a leading global developer of semiconductor solutions, including advanced digital imaging, analog and touch & display technology, today debuted its OX12A10 12-megapixel (MP)-resolution CMOS image sensor with TheiaCel™ technology at AutoSens Europe 2024. The new sensor improves automotive safety by providing enhanced resolution and image quality, regardless of lighting conditions. The OX12A10 is ideal for high-performance front machine vision cameras for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving (AD).





The 12MP OX12A10 is the highest-resolution sensor in OMNIVISION’s 2.1-micron (µm) TheiaCel™ product family, which also includes the 8MP OX08D10 and 5MP OX05D10 devices. TheiaCel™ harnesses the capabilities of next-generation lateral overflow integration capacitors (LOFIC) and OMNIVISION’s DCG™ high dynamic range (HDR) technology to eliminate LED flicker regardless of lighting conditions. OMNIVISION’s TheiaCel™ solution also achieves a wider dynamic range than earlier automotive HDR architectures.

“OMNIVISION sensing solutions provide increased driving safety and autonomy, and our new OX12A10 brings all of the most important features together into a single device, including high resolution, excellent low-light performance, LED flicker mitigation (LFM), small size, power efficiency and best-in-class high-temperature performance,” said Dr. Paul Wu, head of automotive product marketing, OMNIVISION. “Initially launched to the market at AutoSens last year, our TheiaCel™ technology has attracted great interest, and we are excited to round out the product family with the first high-performance 12MP sensor for the automotive industry. Our 5MP and 8MP solutions are designed for mainstream passenger vehicles, while the OX12A10 is designed to meet next-generation ADAS and AD machine vision requirements.”

The OX12A10 has a 1/1.43-inch optical format and is the first image sensor to feature OMNIVISION’s a-CSP+™ package technology. At just 12450µm x 8100µm in size, it has a much more compact design than traditional ball grid array (BGA) packages.

The OX12A10 is available for sampling now and will be in mass production in Q3 2025. For more information, contact an OMNIVISION sales representative at www.ovt.com/contact-sales or visit OMNIVISION at AutoSens Europe 2024, Booth 300, taking place October 8-10, 2024, at Palau de Congressos, Barcelona, Spain.

About OMNIVISION

OMNIVISION is a global fabless semiconductor organization that develops advanced digital imaging, analog, and touch & display solutions for multiple applications and industries, including mobile phones, security and surveillance, automotive, computing, medical, machine vision and emerging applications. Its award-winning, innovative technologies enable a smoother human/machine interface in many of today’s commercial devices. Find out more at www.ovt.com.

OMNIVISION®, TheiaCel™, DCG™, a-CSP+™ and the OMNIVISION logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of OMNIVISION. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

