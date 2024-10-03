OMNIVISION Expands Machine Vision BSI Global Shutter Sensor Portfolio with Three New 3.45-Micron Pixel Products

At VISION 2024, OMNIVISION will showcase three new BSI GS sensors that feature industry-leading shutter efficiency, high sensitivity and low-light performance, replacing FSI sensors for machine vision applications

SANTA CLARA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#InfiniteIngenuity–OMNIVISION, a leading global developer of semiconductor solutions, including advanced digital imaging, analog, and touch & display technology, today announced three new back-side illuminated (BSI) global shutter (GS) image sensors for machine vision applications including industrial automation, robotics, logistics barcode scanners and intelligent transportation systems (ITS). The new GS image sensors feature a 3.45-micron (µm) BSI pixel for high sensitivity, industry-leading shutter efficiency and excellent low-light performance. Their advanced performance in a smaller pixel enables them to replace larger 4.8 µm pixel front-side illuminated (FSI) sensors traditionally used in machine vision products.









“OMNIVISION is the leader in high-performance BSI GS sensors for the machine vision industry with a product portfolio that features 3.45 µm and 2.2 µm pixel solutions with resolutions ranging from 2- to 9-megapixel (MP),” said Kelly Yan, staff marketing manager, OMNIVISION. “Our patented technologies enable us to deliver higher image quality and better performance in a compact design to improve high-speed image capture, with higher SNR (Signal noise ratio) and improved accuracy.”

New sensors feature industry-leading technology:

An advanced PureCel®Plus-S stacked-die architecture enables thinner modules with best-in-class light absorption, enhanced image quality from heightened sensitivity, and a large angular response that prevents color shading issues.

Nyxel® near-infrared (NIR) technology, which boosts quantum efficiency (QE) at 700-1050nm, enabling the capture of brighter images from farther away.

Small 3.45 µm pixels that achieve high shutter efficiency at 106dB.

20Ke- full-well capacity (FWC), enabling higher high dynamic range (HDR) with low noise level, resulting in clearer pictures.

On-chip dual conversion gain (DCG™) HDR to extend dynamic range, reproducing motion artifact–free and low-noise images in challenging lighting conditions.

Three new sensors for machine vision applications:

The OG02C10/1B: 2MP BSI GS sensor in a 1/2.53-inch optical format (OF) that supports 300 frames per second (fps)

The OG03A10/1B: 3MP BSI GS sensor in a 1/1.8-inch OF that supports 150 fps

The OG05C10/1B: 5MP BSI GS sensor in a 1/1.45-inch OF that supports 120 fps

All of the new GS sensors fit the standard C-mount lens and provide support for both LVDS and MIPI interfaces. The 3.45 µm BSI GS sensor family also includes the OG09A10, a 9MP BSI GS sensor in a 1-inch OF. The 2.2 µm BSI GS sensor family includes the OG05B1B, a 5MP resolution sensor in a 1/2.53-inch OF, and the OG01H1B, a 1.5MP resolution GS sensor in a 1/4.51-inch OF.

The OG03A10/1B and OG05C10/1B sensors are available for sampling now and are already in mass production. The OG02C10/1B sensor will be available for sampling in Q1 2025 and in mass production in 2H 2025. For more information, contact your OMNIVISION sales representative: www.ovt.com/contact-sales.

Please visit OMNIVISION at VISION 2024, Hall 10, Booth 10G82, taking place October 8-10, 2024, at Messe Stuttgart, Germany.

About OMNIVISION

OMNIVISION is a global fabless semiconductor organization that develops advanced digital imaging, analog, and touch & display solutions for multiple applications and industries, including mobile phones, security and surveillance, automotive, computing, medical, machine vision and emerging applications. Its award-winning, innovative technologies enable a smoother human/machine interface in many of today’s commercial devices. Find out more at www.ovt.com.

Nyxel®, PureCel®Plus, DCG™, OMNIVISION® and the OMNIVISION logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of OMNIVISION. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

