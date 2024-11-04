OMNIVISION Debuts Industry’s Smallest-Footprint Sensor for Presence Detection, Facial Recognition and Always-On

The OV0TA1B sensor is the first and only mono/IR sensor that can fit in 3mm module Y dimension and smaller notebook computers, webcams and IoT devices

SANTA CLARA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#InfiniteIngenuity–OMNIVISION, a leading global developer of semiconductor solutions, including advanced digital imaging, analog, and touch & display technology, today announced the new OV0TA1B monochrome (mono)/infrared (IR) CMOS image sensor, the first and only solution that fits 3mm module Y dimension and smaller notebook computers, webcams and IoT devices. The OV0TA1B is a low-power device that is ideal for artificial intelligence (AI)-based human presence detection (HPD), facial authentication and always-on (AON) technology.





“Stand-alone 940nm IR cameras are becoming more mainstream, especially in the latest generation of ultrathin-bezel design notebooks that feature personalized AI features and require HPD and facial authentication capabilities,” said Jason Chiang, staff marketing manager computing, OMNIVISION. “The OV0TA1B is the newest mono/IR sensor in our computing portfolio designed to be a cost-effective, ultra-small-footprint device; it is ideal for HPD and facial authentication in 3mm module Y bezel and smaller designs. The ultra-small size of the OV0TA1B sensor also makes it useful for webcams and IoT devices, like those used for people and traffic counting.”

The OV0TA1B comes in either IR or mono, depending on the customers’ design needs (in cases where the system has another stand-alone RGB camera). It features a 2-micron (µm) pixel based on PureCel® pixel technology for high-performance sensitivity and MTF (modulation transfer function), allowing it to maintain the HPD and facial authentication.

The OV0TA1B delivers 440 x 360 resolution at 30 frames per second (fps). It is a low-power 220×180 (2.58mW@3fps) image sensor in a 1/15.8-inch optical format.

The OV0TA1B is available for sampling now, and it will be in mass production in Q1 2025. For more information, contact an OMNIVISION sales representative: www.ovt.com/contact-sales.

About OMNIVISION

OMNIVISION is a global fabless semiconductor organization that develops advanced digital imaging, analog, and touch & display solutions for multiple applications and industries, including mobile phones, security and surveillance, automotive, computing, medical, machine vision and emerging applications. Its award-winning, innovative technologies enable a smoother human/machine interface in many of today’s commercial devices. Find out more at www.ovt.com.

