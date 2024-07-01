Omnissa is Now an Independent Software Company and Digital Workspace Leader with the Closing of Acquisition by KKR

With best-in-class technology, global reach and growth investment from KKR, Omnissa is positioned to deliver on its autonomous workspace vision

PALO ALTO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today, Omnissa officially launches as an independent software company and digital work platform leader, with $1.5 billion in annual recurring revenue and 26,000 customers around the world. The announcement follows the completion of the previously-announced acquisition of Omnissa by global investment firm KKR, for approximately $4 billion from Broadcom Inc.

The company will continue under its existing management team led by CEO Shankar Iyer and overseeing 4,000 employees dedicated to technology, partner and customer leadership. As an independent business with a supportive investor in KKR, Omnissa will expand its industry leading platform with new investments in AI, open APIs and simplified product and pricing strategies to create the industry’s first autonomous workspace experience.

“Hybrid work forever changed the concept of the workspace,” said Shankar Iyer, Omnissa CEO. “For organizations fighting to attract talent that means a seamless digital work experience built on flexibility and choice, that moves with the employee. It also means automated provisioning and security given that two-thirds of IT departments suffer persistent talent shortages. Omnissa is how organizations meet that need.”

“Omnissa is a customer-centric technology and innovation leader with a talented team and a compelling opportunity to define and lead the $26 billion digital workspace market,” said Bradley Brown, Managing Director at KKR. “The closing of our investment concludes a two-year journey and marks the start of an exciting new chapter. As a standalone company, Omnissa is positioned to focus exclusively on its vision for the future of digital workspace experiences and achieving long-term growth by delivering next-generation work environments for its loyal customers and partners.”

As an independent software company, Omnissa will combine its industry-leading products across Unified Endpoint Management, Virtual Apps and Desktops, Digital Employee Experience and Security & Compliance into an AI-driven platform that automates the provisioning and securing of employee devices and applications, while providing the intelligence to roll out new services and use cases for employees and for management.

Omnissa’s leadership team, including CEO Shankar Iyer, SVP of Products Bharath Rangarajan and SVP of Marketing Renu Upadhyay, will address customers and partners at the upcoming Omnissa Live event being hosted on July 23 to provide more details on Omnissa’s strategy to redefine the future of work.

The transaction will also include local closings in certain jurisdictions, which are expected to occur during the balance of 2024.

About Omnissa

Omnissa is the leading digital work platform company, empowering the world’s dynamic workforces to do their best work from anywhere. The company’s AI-driven workspace platform helps organizations and their people unlock exponential business value with industry-leading solutions that include Unified Endpoint Management, Virtual Apps and Desktops, Digital Employee Experience and Security & Compliance. Trusted by 26,000 customers worldwide, Omnissa has a 20-year track record in defining digital workspaces. Omnissa, formerly a VMware business, is a privately-held company with 4,000 employees around the globe. For more information, visit www.omnissa.com.

Contacts

Media

Press@Omnissa.com