OmniOn Power Introduces New Osprey-Series Non-Isolated Bus Converters for AI Server Applications

2-kilowatt (kW), 1.6kW, 1.3kW DC/DC converters achieve full load efficiency exceeding 97% at 12VDC output.

Compact design with industry-standard, modified DOSA digital quarter-brick sizes for more power in less space.

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--To meet the growing power demands of applications including artificial intelligence (AI), large language models (LLMs), and machine learning (ML), OmniOn PowerTM has developed a new family of high-power, non-isolated DC/DC bus converters – its Osprey family. The product family includes 2-kilowatt (kW) QODE167A0B, 1.6kW QODE136A0B, and 1.3kW QODE108A0B modules, with the 2kW version among the highest-powered bus converters available today in DOSA standard, quarter-brick footprints.

Meeting the High-Efficiency Power Needs of AI

Data centers worldwide currently consume 1-2% of all global power, and with recent advancements in AI technology, this share is predicted to rise to 3-4% by the end of the decade. Goldman Sachs Research estimates data center power demand will grow 160% by 2030, with regions like Taiwan leading the swift market uptick.

“As AI workloads continue to grow, the unprecedented amount of power being consumed by AI server racks has created an intense demand for cost-effective power solutions that provide high efficiency and power density,” said Vito Savino, data center and wireline segment leader for OmniOn Power. “Our new Osprey family of non-isolated bus converters addresses this challenge head-on, helping customers meet the needs of the latest graphics processing units (GPUs) and enabling them to continue to push the boundaries of AI innovation.”

Boasting peak efficiencies of up to 97.6%, the new Osprey bus converters feature a 40-60VDC input range and can transform 48V unregulated DC rack voltages into the regulated 12VDC output power required by high-performance GPUs with minimal power loss. The converters incorporate digital control, synchronous rectification technology, a regulated control topology, and innovative packaging techniques to achieve high efficiencies and provide low output ripple and noise.

The modules offer a wide operating temperature range of -40°C to 85°C and incorporate a heat plate that allows for external heat sinks to be attached or for contact with a cold wall. The Osprey converters integrate a PMBus interface for power management and feature a variety of built-in protections, including output overcurrent and over voltage protection, over temperature protection, and input under and over voltage lockout.

About OmniOn Power

A leader in power conversion technology, OmniOn Power partners with customers to deliver reliable solutions that power their businesses both today and well into the future. Its expertise and support provide peace of mind as the company helps guide customers through changing industry landscapes. OmniOn anticipates future power needs and collaborates to help ensure sustained success. The company’s innovative and reliable products, industry expertise, and partnership are helping customers realize the full potential of 5G, supporting expansive data center demands, powering Industry 4.0, and constantly innovating to power the technologies of tomorrow.

