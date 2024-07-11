OmniOn Power Expands DLynx III™ Family with 15, 20, and 30-Amp FPLX-Series DC/DC Converters

New FPLX-series point-of-load (POL) modules provide design flexibility with compact 10 millimeter (mm) by 10 mm footprints.

High efficiency and power density make the FPLX-series DC/DC converters ideal for a wide variety of networking, data center , telecom, and industrial applications.

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Power density continues to play an essential role in printed circuit board (PCB) design across industries and applications. With increased computing capacity demands to support today’s connected and fast-paced world, board designers are challenged with packing as many value-added features as possible onto ever-shrinking PCBs. To address power density and efficiency challenges, OmniOn PowerTM has added new FPLX-series DC/DC converters to its DLynx IIITM family of non-isolated point-of-load (POL) modules.





The new 15-amp (A) FPLX015, 20A FPLX020 and 30A FPLX030 modules feature compact 10 mm by 10 mm footprints and provide power densities of 97 A/in2, 129 A/in2 and 194 A/in2, respectively. The common footprint of all three modules enables design flexibility, allowing customers to easily upgrade or downgrade the current throughout the design process to meet the specific needs of end applications.

The DC/DC converters feature a 6-14-volt (V) input range and output voltage ranges of 0.45-3.6V with the FPLX015 and FPLX020 and 0.45-2.0V with the FPLX030. The modules offer efficiencies up to 88% for typical 12V to 1V conversion and provide tight voltage accuracy. They also experience almost no derating in typical operating conditions.

“With technologies becoming more complex and data intensive, there is an increased need for more computing capacity and value-add features to be packed onto printed circuit boards. This puts every square millimeter of space at a premium,” said Vito Savino, data center and wireline segment leader for OmniOn Power. “The high efficiencies and power densities delivered with our new FPLX-series DC/DC converters can free up valuable space and enable board designers to best optimize their layouts for improved functionality. In applications like networking infrastructure, this can be tremendously valuable.”

Additional benefits and features provided by the FPLX-series DC/DC converters include:

Digital Monitoring and Control : Digital PMBus interface allows for monitoring of valuable information including voltage, current, and temperature.

: Digital PMBus interface allows for monitoring of valuable information including voltage, current, and temperature. High Quality and High Reliability: IPC9592-qualified modules.

IPC9592-qualified modules. Design Flexibility: Common, compact footprint provides flexibility during the application design process.

Common, compact footprint provides flexibility during the application design process. Reduced Risk and Fast Time to Market: Tested and validated, fully integrated DC/DC modules can significantly reduce design risk and improve overall speed to market for end applications compared to discrete designs.

Tested and validated, fully integrated DC/DC modules can significantly reduce design risk and improve overall speed to market for end applications compared to discrete designs. Improved OpEx: The FPLX modules can switch between forced continuous conduction mode and diode emulation mode to improve efficiency.

Customers interested in the FPLX-series modules can leverage OmniOn’s cloud-based Power Module Wizard tool to help determine the best product for their need. With the tool, users can select parts, create schematics, and run simulations for efficiency, transient, and ripple. In addition, OmniOn’s Digital Power Insights solution aids in the setup and configuration of PMBus control and monitoring parameters. Together, these tools help power designers and engineers optimize their board-mounted power supplies at every stage of the design process.

To learn more about OmniOn Power’s FPLX-series DC/DC converters, click here. To discuss your unique power challenges with an OmniOn Power expert, please submit a product inquiry.

