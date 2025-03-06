Omnidian Announces Acquisition of Solar Service Guys, Accelerating Growth and Service Offerings in Australia

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Omnidian (“the Company”), a leading provider of performance assurance for renewable energy assets, today announced its acquisition of Solar Service Guys Pty Ltd (“Solar Service Guys” or “SSG”), headquartered in Brisbane, Australia and one of the nation's largest and most respected providers of system lifecycle service and support for residential and commercial solar investors. This strategic acquisition strengthens Omnidian’s presence in the Australian market—the world's leading solar market per capita—and expands its service offerings and coverage to better serve clients and partners across the region.

Under the terms of the agreement, SSG will join Omnidian as a fully integrated subsidiary, operating within Omnidian’s Australian arm. This partnership aims to leverage the combined expertise, resources, and customer bases of both organizations to deliver enhanced service solutions, improved support, and innovative developments in renewable energy asset lifecycle management. Omnidian brings their purpose-built machine learning technology solution and AI-enabled analytics to deliver actionable business insights to renewable energy investors in the Australian market.

“ We are thrilled to welcome the talented team at Solar Service Guys into the Omnidian group,” said Mark Liffmann, CEO of Omnidian. “ This acquisition marks a major milestone in our international growth, and in our commitment to investing in the Australian market and providing best-in-class solar support and services to our customers. Together, we will drive growth, innovation, and new opportunities for clients and employees alike.”

The newly combined organization will focus on delivering comprehensive services and solutions to customers across the residential, commercial, and utility solar markets, ensuring rapid remediation of any potential asset issues. With SSG’s local market expertise and deep industry knowledge, Omnidian is poised to broaden its portfolio and offer enhanced capabilities to meet evolving customer demands.

“ As we join forces, we look forward to fostering a culture of innovation and collaboration to deliver on an amazing customer experience,” said Peter Matthews, Founder & CEO of Solar Service Guys. “ By integrating our knowledge of the Australian market and our nationwide service platform with Omnidian’s global reach and innovative technology—trained on over 380,000 asset years of data—we will create a powerful platform that benefits our existing clients and drives new growth opportunities.”

The acquisition underscores Omnidian’s ongoing commitment to international expansion and solidifies its position as a key player in the renewable energy asset lifecycle management marketplace.

“ From the beginning, Omnidian’s goal was to become the worldwide leader in performance assurance for IoT-enabled distributed clean energy assets,” said Raymond Szylko, Chief Strategy Officer at Omnidian. “ This acquisition is a precursor to our continued expansion into new geographies over the next few years, with research in the EU, LATAM, and other markets ongoing.”

Immediate next steps for both parties moving forward is working together to ensure a smooth transition for employees, partners, and clients. With a strong belief in the importance of local expertise and leadership, David Pethick will transition from General Manager of Omnidian Australia, into the role of President of the combined Australia entity.

For more information about this acquisition, please visit Omnidian.com.

About Omnidian

Omnidian’s mission is to protect and accelerate capital investments in clean energy through innovative technology, passionate teams, and amazing customer experience. Headquartered in Seattle, WA and with international operations in Australia, Omnidian serves many of the world’s leading renewable energy investors, providing comprehensive protection and performance plans that drive dependable investment returns and long-term asset performance for solar and battery storage systems. Omnidian’s nationwide team of 260+ solar enthusiasts supports clients with cutting-edge technology and unparalleled customer service.

About Solar Service Guys

Solar Service Guys is Australia's largest dedicated solar service network. With over 17 years of experience in the industry, we are proud to be an industry-leading electrical contracting company specializing in the lifecycle of Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Energy systems. From design to technical monitoring, operation, and maintenance, we are your trusted partner in all aspects of solar energy.

Media

Tim Ragones / Kate Thompson / Madeline Jones

Joele Frank, Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher

212-355-4449