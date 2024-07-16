Omnicell to Release Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results on August 1, 2024

FORT WORTH, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Omnicell, Inc. (Nasdaq:OMCL), a leader in transforming the pharmacy care delivery model, will release its financial results for the second quarter 2024, before market open on Thursday, August 1, 2024. The Company will host a conference call and webcast to discuss its financial results at 8:30 a.m. ET that same day.





All interested parties are invited to listen to the live call and presentation by dialing (800) 715-9871 in the U.S. or (646) 307-1963 in international locations. The Conference ID is 3278878. A link to the live and archived webcast will also be available on the Investor Relations section of Omnicell’s website at https://ir.omnicell.com/events-and-presentations/.

