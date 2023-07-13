Omnicell to Release Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results on August 1, 2023

FORT WORTH, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Omnicell, Inc. (Nasdaq:OMCL), a leading provider of medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies, will release its financial results for the second quarter 2023, after market close on Tuesday, August 1, 2023. The Company will host a conference call and webcast to discuss its financial results at 4:30 p.m. ET that same day.





All interested parties are invited to listen to the live call and presentation by dialing (888) 550-5424 in the U.S. or (646) 960-0819 in international locations. A link to the live and archived webcast will also be available on the Investor Relations section of Omnicell’s website at https://ir.omnicell.com/events-and-presentations/.

About Omnicell

Since 1992, Omnicell has been committed to transforming the pharmacy care delivery model in an effort to optimize financial and clinical outcomes across all settings of care. Through a comprehensive portfolio of automation and advanced services, Omnicell is uniquely positioned to address evolving healthcare challenges, connect settings of care, and streamline the medication management process. Healthcare facilities worldwide partner with Omnicell to help increase operational efficiency, reduce medication errors, improve patient safety, and enhance patient engagement and adherence, helping to reduce costly hospital readmissions. To learn more, visit omnicell.com.

