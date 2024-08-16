Home Business Wire Omnicell to Present at the 2024 Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference
Omnicell to Present at the 2024 Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference

FORT WORTH, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Omnicell, Inc. (Nasdaq:OMCL), a leader in transforming the pharmacy care delivery model, announced that it will present at the 2024 Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference on Thursday, September 5, 2024 at 1:30 p.m. ET.


Live and archived webcasts of the presentation will be available through the Omnicell website at: https://ir.omnicell.com/events-and-presentations/

About Omnicell

Since 1992, Omnicell has been committed to transforming pharmacy care through outcomes-centric innovation designed to optimize clinical and business outcomes across all settings of care. Through a comprehensive portfolio of robotics, smart devices, software, and expert services, Omnicell solutions are helping healthcare facilities worldwide to uncover cost savings, improve labor efficiency, establish new revenue streams, enhance supply chain control, support compliance, and move closer to the industry-defined vision of the Autonomous Pharmacy. To learn more, visit omnicell.com.

OMNICELL and the Omnicell logo are registered trademarks of Omnicell, Inc. or one of its subsidiaries.

Kathleen Nemeth

Senior Vice President, Investor Relations

ir@omnicell.com

