Omnicell to Present at the 2023 Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference

FORT WORTH, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Omnicell, Inc. (Nasdaq:OMCL), a leader in transforming the pharmacy care delivery model, announced that it will present at the 2023 Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, September 6, 2023 at 3:00 p.m. ET.





Live and archived webcasts of the presentation will be available through the Omnicell website at: https://ir.omnicell.com/events-and-presentations/

About Omnicell

Since 1992, Omnicell has been committed to transforming the pharmacy care delivery model in an effort to optimize financial and clinical outcomes across all settings of care. Through a comprehensive portfolio of automation and advanced services, Omnicell is uniquely positioned to address evolving healthcare challenges, connect settings of care, and streamline the medication management process. Healthcare facilities worldwide partner with Omnicell to help increase operational efficiency, reduce medication errors, improve patient safety, and enhance patient engagement and adherence, helping to reduce costly hospital readmissions. To learn more, visit omnicell.com.

