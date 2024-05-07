Omnicell Supports Global Charity Mercy Ships with Pharmacy Technology Donation

FORT WORTH, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Omnicell, Inc. (Nasdaq:OMCL) (“Omnicell” or the “Company”), a leader in transforming the pharmacy care delivery model, today announced continued support for the global charity Mercy Ships with the donation of solutions from the recently announced XT Amplify program.









The largest non-governmental hospital fleet in the world, Mercy Ships travels to developing nations to provide sorely needed, quality healthcare for underserved patients. Each year, the organization sends out hospital ships filled with volunteer medical professionals to provide life-changing procedures free of charge to people who often have little or no access to medical care.

“Omnicell’s continued support enables our volunteer hospital crew to provide high quality care to our patients by ensuring access to Omnicell’s latest medication management technology,” said Jonathan Dyson, Director of IT Strategy and Governance. “This partnership will forever impact the lives and communities of those we serve.”

Omnicell has supported the mission of Mercy Ships through technology donations and technical support since 2017. With the recent donation of XTExtend, the Company will provide a comprehensive console swap for previously implemented XT automated dispensing systems to enhance security and improve the user experience.

“Omnicell and Mercy Ships were both founded on the idea of finding a better way,” said Kathleen Nemeth, senior vice president of Investor Relations and liaison to Mercy Ships for Omnicell. “We’re proud to support their mission to deliver care to those most in need, to help provide equitable access to innovative pharmacy care solutions for all patients worldwide, strengthening the global healthcare infrastructure.”

The Mercy Ships donation is part of Omnicell’s broader commitment to positively transforming healthcare and improving the communities where we operate and serve through programs like Omnicell Cares, our charitable efforts program, and the Company’s Environmental, Social, and Governance initiatives.

About Mercy Ships

Mercy Ships uses hospital ships to deliver free, world-class healthcare services, capacity building and sustainable development to those with little access in the developing world. Founded in 1978 by Don and Deyon Stephens, Mercy Ships has worked in more than 70 countries providing services valued at more than $1.3 billion, treating more than 2.61 million direct beneficiaries. The Africa Mercy is crewed by 400 volunteers from up to 40 nations, an average of 1000 each year. Professionals including surgeons, dentists, nurses, healthcare trainers, teachers, cooks, seamen, engineers, and agriculturalists donate their time and skills to the effort. With offices in 16 nations, Mercy Ships seeks to transform individuals and serve nations one at a time. For more information visit www.mercyships.org.

About Omnicell

Since 1992, Omnicell has been committed to transforming pharmacy care through outcomes-centric innovation designed to optimize clinical and business outcomes across all settings of care. Through a comprehensive portfolio of robotics, smart devices, intelligent software, and expert services, Omnicell solutions are helping healthcare facilities worldwide to reduce costs, improve labor efficiency, establish new revenue streams, enhance supply chain control, support compliance, and move closer to the industry vision of the Autonomous Pharmacy. To learn more, visit omnicell.com.

OMNICELL and the Omnicell logo are registered trademarks of Omnicell, Inc. or one of its subsidiaries.

