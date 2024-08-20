Omnicell Announces Central Med Automation Service

Full-Service, Scalable Solution Designed to Help Health Systems Establish and Continuously Optimize Centralized Medication Management Operations

FORT WORTH, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Omnicell, Inc. (Nasdaq:OMCL), a leader in transforming the pharmacy care delivery model, today announced Central Med Automation Service, a subscription-based solution designed to help health systems establish and continuously optimize centralized medication management for Consolidated Pharmacy Services Centers (CPSCs) and similar operations. Central Med Automation Service is intended to streamline medication dispensing from a central fulfillment area throughout the entire health system enterprise, which is expected to enhance inventory visibility, scalability, and patient safety.









“As the health system enterprise grows, we find that traditional methods of medication management can lead to multi-vendor environments that may complicate workflows, often creating unnecessary redundancy and increasing chances for error,” said Randall Lipps, chairman, president, chief executive officer, and founder of Omnicell. “Pharmacy leaders recognize the potential value of centralizing pharmacy services, but often lack the capital budgets, resources, and expertise necessary to transform their infrastructure and scale it over time. Omnicell’s Central Med Automation Service is designed to help health systems develop and execute a central fill strategy while providing the expert support necessary to help ensure this environment meets current and future medication management needs.”

Central Med Automation Service is intended to seamlessly integrate enterprise-wide robotics, smart devices, and intelligent software with expert services in an effort to help health systems establish and continuously optimize their centralized pharmacy operations to support medication management at acute care, remote clinics, and community sites. Central Med Automation Service includes:

Robotics & Smart Devices

XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System: Advanced medication storage and dispensing robotics are designed to automate critical fulfillment workflows, decrease human error, and maximize inventory control. With 100% barcode scanning and soonest-to-expire dispense capability, these robotics aim to improve inventory visibility, enhance efficiency, and increase patient safety – which should free pharmacy staff to focus on clinical initiatives rather than manual tasks.

Software

Central Pharmacy Manager for Central Med Automation Service: This intelligent software is specifically designed to support centralized medication management workflows within a CPSC, including medication ordering, receiving, picking, verifying, and restocking. The Central Pharmacy Manager for Central Med Automation Service features enhanced processing power that is meant to handle high medication transaction volumes while streamlining distribution workflows within the central fulfillment environment.

Inventory Optimization Service: A combination of software and expert services, this solution is intended to provide enterprise-wide inventory visibility and management of medication par levels, expiration dates, and usage patterns delivered through data-rich dashboards.

Expert Services

Upfront and Ongoing Guidance: Omnicell experts work with each customer to tailor Central Med Automation Service to a customer’s specific needs, including initial medication storage, distribution, and personnel workflows. Ongoing, data-informed monitoring and updates are intended to ensure continuous operational optimization, efficiency, and patient safety for health system enterprises.

Continuous On-site Support: Dedicated on-site assistance to operate robotics and smart devices is designed to support round-the-clock operational efficiency and productivity.

KPI Performance Tracking: Omnicell expert services utilize data analytics to deliver operational performance metrics, helping to enable informed decision-making and continuous improvement in efficiency.

Several complementary robotics, smart devices, and software tools can be added to extend the capabilities and potential value of Central Med Automation Service. These include Omnicell’s suite of pharmacy carousels and packagers, 340B program management software, and Central Pharmacy Manager Mobile Workstation, a new offering that is designed to untether pharmacy personnel from fixed terminals to accelerate order fulfillment.

“Medications are complex and managing them is even more complex, particularly at a time when we’re challenged with growing drug and pharmacy technician shortages,” said Nilesh Desai, RPh, CPPS, chief pharmacy officer at Baptist Health. “Centralizing pharmacy services helps us address these challenges in an effort to provide better and safer care to our patients and communities. Achieving this vision would not have been possible without business partners like Omnicell who, through Central Med Automation Service, have a stake in the game to make us successful.”

Central Med Automation Service provides the flexibility to support hub and spoke, warehouse, and hybrid approaches to centralizing pharmacy operations, which is intended to help health systems move closer to the industry vision of the Autonomous Pharmacy that seeks to replace manual, error-prone activities with automated processes that are safer and more efficient.

Learn more at omnicell.com/CentralMedAutomationService.

About Omnicell

Since 1992, Omnicell has been committed to transforming pharmacy care through outcomes-centric innovation designed to optimize clinical and business outcomes across all settings of care. Through a comprehensive portfolio of robotics, smart devices, intelligent software, and expert services, Omnicell solutions are helping healthcare facilities worldwide to reduce costs, improve labor efficiency, establish new revenue streams, enhance supply chain control, support compliance, and move closer to the industry vision of the Autonomous Pharmacy. To learn more, visit omnicell.com.

From time to time, Omnicell may use the Company’s investor relations website and other online social media channels, including its Twitter handle www.twitter.com/omnicell, LinkedIn page www.linkedin.com/company/omnicell, and Facebook page www.facebook.com/omnicellinc, to disclose material non-public information and comply with its disclosure obligations under Regulation Fair Disclosure (“Reg FD”).

OMNICELL and the Omnicell logo are registered trademarks of Omnicell, Inc. or one of its subsidiaries.

Forward-Looking Statements

To the extent any statements contained in this press release deal with information that is not historical, these statements are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Without limiting the foregoing, statements including the words “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “would,” “could,” “plan,” “potential,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “forecast,” “guidance,” “outlook,” “goals,” “target,” “estimate,” “seek,” “predict,” “project,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to the occurrence of many events outside Omnicell’s control. Such statements include, but are not limited to, Omnicell’s planned new products and services or developing enhancements to existing products and services, including Central Med Automation Service and the related objectives and expected benefits (and any implied financial impact), and statements about Omnicell’s strategy, plans, objectives, promise and purpose, goals, opportunities, and market or Company outlook. Actual results and other events may differ significantly from those contemplated by forward-looking statements due to numerous factors that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things, (i) unfavorable general economic and market conditions, including the impact and duration of inflationary pressures, (ii) Omnicell’s ability to take advantage of growth opportunities and develop and commercialize new solutions and enhance existing solutions, (iii) reduction in demand in the capital equipment market or reduction in the demand for or adoption of our solutions, systems, or services, (iv) delays in installations of our medication management solutions or our more complex medication packaging systems, (v) risks related to Omnicell’s investments in new business strategies or initiatives, including its transition to selling more products and services on a subscription basis (vi) risks related to failing to maintain expected service levels when providing our Advanced Services or retaining our Advanced Services customers, (vii) Omnicell’s ability to meet the demands of, or maintain relationships with, its institutional, retail, and specialty pharmacy customers, (viii) continued and increased competition from current and future competitors in the medication management automation solutions market and the medication adherence solutions market, (ix) risks presented by government regulations, legislative changes, fraud and anti-kickback statues, products liability claims, the outcome of legal proceedings, and other legal obligations related to healthcare, privacy, data protection, and information security, including any potential governmental investigations and enforcement actions, litigation, fines and penalties, exposure to indemnification obligations or other liabilities, and adverse publicity as a result of the previously disclosed ransomware incident, (x) any disruption in Omnicell’s information technology systems and breaches of data security or cyber-attacks on its systems or solutions, including the previously disclosed ransomware incident and any potential adverse legal, reputational, and financial effects that may result from it and/or additional cybersecurity incidents, as well as the effectiveness of business continuity plans during any future cybersecurity incidents, countries, (xi) Omnicell’s ability to recruit and retain skilled and motivated personnel, (xii) Omnicell’s ability to protect its intellectual property, (xiii) risks related to the availability and sources of raw materials and components or price fluctuations, shortages, or interruptions of supply, (xiv) Omnicell’s dependence on a limited number of suppliers for certain components, equipment, and raw materials, as well as technologies provided by third-party vendors, and (xv) other risks and uncertainties further described in the “Risk Factors” section of Omnicell’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, as well as in Omnicell’s other reports filed with or furnished to the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), available at www.sec.gov. Forward-looking statements should be considered in light of these risks and uncertainties. Investors and others are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release. Omnicell assumes no obligation to update any such statements publicly, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of changed circumstances, new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

Contacts

Betsy Martinelli



Director, Corporate Marketing



betsy.martinelli@omnicell.com