OmniAb Presents High-Throughput Single B-cell Screening xPloration® Data at the 20th Annual PEGS Boston Summit

EMERYVILLE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–OmniAb, Inc. (Nasdaq: OABI) today announced its participation in the 20th Annual PEGS Boston – The Essential Protein & Antibody Engineering Summit underway at the Omni Hotel. Earlier today the Company presented an overview of xPloration, a high-throughput single B-cell screening platform that leverages machine learning and Artificial Intelligence (AI), in a presentation titled “Deep Screening in Harmony with Artificial Intelligence for Bispecific Antibody Discovery.”





“xPloration enables large-scale data collection of massive, diverse antibody repertoires generated utilizing the Biological Intelligence™ built into our proprietary engineered animals, and facilitates efficient evaluation of AI selections from these repertoires,” said Bob Chen, Ph.D., Senior Director, Discovery Systems. “The synergy between xPloration, OmniFlic, OmniClic, and OmniDeep enables new bispecific antibody discovery workflows for our partners. We are delighted that our innovative technology stack continues to make important impacts on partner R&D pipelines, and assists in delivering novel, highly effective therapeutic solutions to patients.”

Today’s presentation included a case study demonstrating the ability to rapidly discover antibody panels from the Company’s OmniFlic and OmniClic platforms against a promising target called NKp46. These antibodies may be used by partners in a natural killer cell engager bispecific antibody. With xPloration, OmniAb’s scientific team screened tens of millions of cells and recovered thousands of unique antibody sequences. The team applied OmniDeep to help understand natural immune repertoires and to guide antibody selection and characterization, resulting in a large panel of high-affinity, potentially developable antibodies.

Dr. Chen’s presentation is available on the Scientific Publications section of OmniAb’s website.

For more information about OmniAb’s proprietary technologies, please visit www.omniab.com or contact our business development team at bd@omniab.com.

About OmniAb®

OmniAb licenses cutting edge discovery research technology to the pharmaceutical and biotech industry to enable the discovery of next-generation therapeutics. Our technology platform creates and screens diverse antibody repertoires and is designed to quickly identify optimal antibodies and other target-binding proteins for our partners’ drug development efforts. At the heart of the OmniAb platform is something we call Biological Intelligence™ (BI), which powers the immune systems of our proprietary, engineered transgenic animals to create optimized antibody candidates for human therapeutics.

We believe the OmniAb animals comprise the most diverse host systems available in the industry. Our suite of technologies and methods, including computational antigen design and immunization methods, paired with high-throughput single B cell phenotypic screening and mining of next-generation sequencing datasets with custom algorithms, are used to identify fully human antibodies with exceptional performance and developability characteristics.

Our proprietary transgenic animals, including OmniRat®, OmniChicken® and OmniMouse® have been genetically modified to generate antibodies with human sequences to streamline the development of human therapeutic candidates. OmniFlic and OmniClic are fixed or common light-chain rats and chickens, respectively, designed to facilitate the discovery of bispecific antibodies. OmniTaur™ provides cow-inspired antibodies with unique structural characteristics for challenging targets. OmnidAb™ is an in vivo platform for the discovery of single domain antibodies based upon a human VH scaffold that affinity matures in a chicken host environment to provide a functionally diverse immune repertoire unavailable from mammalian systems. Our proprietary technologies are joined with and leverage OmniDeep, which is a suite of in silico, AI and machine learning tools for therapeutic discovery and optimization that are woven throughout our various technologies and capabilities. Additionally, an established core competency focused on ion channels and transporters further differentiates OmniAb’s technology and creates opportunities in many important and emerging target classes.

OmniAb technologies can be leveraged for the discovery of a variety of next-generation antibody-based therapeutic modalities, including bi- and multi-specific biologics, antibody-drug conjugates, CAR-T therapies, targeted radiotherapeutics, and many others.

For more information, please visit www.omniab.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

OmniAb cautions you that statements contained in this press release regarding matters that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Words such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “could,” “intend,” “target,” “project,” “contemplates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “predicts,” “potential” or continue” and similar expressions, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements are based on our current beliefs and expectations and include, but are not limited to: the expected performance of our technologies; their ability to create new discovery workflows; their impact on our partners’ pipelines and products; and the high-affinity and developability of resulting antibodies. Actual results may differ from those set forth in this press release due to the risks and uncertainties inherent in our business, including, without limitation: our future success is dependent on acceptance of our technology platform and technologies by new and existing partners, as well as on the eventual development, approval and commercialization of products developed by our partners for which we have no control over the development plan, regulatory strategy or commercialization efforts; biopharmaceutical development is inherently uncertain; risks arising from changes in technology; and other risks described in our prior press releases and filings with the SEC, including under the heading “Risk Factors” in the our annual report on Form 10-K and any subsequent filings with the SEC. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, and we undertake no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date hereof. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, which is made under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

