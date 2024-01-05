Omni Design Technologies Unveils Next-Gen LiDAR Solutions with Swift™ Data Converters

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ADAS—Omni Design Technologies, a leading provider of high-performance, low-power mixed-signal intellectual property (IP), today announced their expanded silicon IP solutions, on advanced FinFET nodes, for next generation LiDAR (Light Detection and Ranging) applications.





Next generation LiDAR not only measures distance but also measures doppler shift which is directly proportional to the velocity of the object. By knowing the velocity of objects, LiDAR can better anticipate and avoid potential collisions and allows for safer more efficient navigation.

Omni Design Technologies enhanced next generation LiDAR IP offerings are built using its Swift™ data converters, which offer ultra-high-performance ADCs and DACs at low power. Silicon proven solutions from Omni Design Technologies for LiDAR customers now include:

Specialized receiver channel for next generation LiDAR including Omni Designs’ proprietary front-end technology, which optimizes for low-power and high-speed, while maintaining wide dynamic range with dynamic range control for adaptive performance.

Swift™ multi-channel ADCs with sampling rates ranging from 200-Msps to 10-Gsps and resolution of 10-bits to 14-bits. These ADCs are seamlessly integrated with supporting components such as LDOs, process, voltage and temperature monitors, bandgap reference, and low-jitter Phase Lock Loops (PLL) ensuring high performance and reliability.

Over fifteen high performance low power IP solutions for next generation LiDAR applications, including Swift™ data converters to 10-GSPS and beyond, have been added to Omni Design Technologies portfolio, enabling clients to speed time-to-market and reduce development and deployment risk.

“Omni Design Technologies is accelerating the productization of ADAS solutions, enabling our customers to move quickly and with reduced risk,” said Dr. Kush Gulati, President, and CEO of Omni Design Technologies. “Our offerings, including silicon-verified receiver front ends and Swift™ data converter cores, exemplify our commitment to excellence in LiDAR technology. These advancements are a testament to our dedication to setting new industry standards and driving innovation in the LiDAR landscape.”

About Omni Design Technologies

Omni Design Technologies is a leading provider of high-performance, ultra-low power IP s, from 28nm down through advanced FinFET nodes, which enable differentiated system-on-chip (SoC), in applications ranging from 5G, wireline and optical communications, LiDAR, radar, automotive networking, AI, image sensors, and the internet-of-things (IoT). Our Swift™ ADC and DAC data converter IP s range from 6-bit to 14-bit resolution and from a few MSPS to more than 100 GSPS sampling rates. Omni Design, founded in 2015 by semiconductor industry veterans, has an excellent track record of innovation and collaboration with customers to enable their success. The company is headquartered in Milpitas, California with five additional design centers globally.

