Ometria Welcomes Four Esteemed Marketers to Advisory Board

Ometria, the leading customer data and experience platform, proudly announces the addition of four world-renowned marketers to its advisory board. These new members bring a wealth of experience and expertise in the retail sector, further enriching Ometria's strategic vision and commitment to innovation.





Joining the distinguished ranks of Ometria’s advisory board are:

Lindsey Slaby, Founder of Sunday Dinner – Often dubbed a CMO whisperer, Lindsey’s work helps executive leaders stay closely connected to new ways of innovative collaboration and have a finger on the pulse of the ever-shifting retail landscape.

Jaap van Riel, CTO at KnitWell Group – Jaap leads all aspects of technology covering iconic American fashion brands Ann Taylor, Chico's, Haven Well Within, Lane Bryant, LOFT, Soma, Talbots, and WHBM. His expertise in leveraging technology to enhance customer experiences will be instrumental in guiding Ometria's product development.

Jamie Gersch, CMO at Rothy’s – A recognized industry leader named as one of the top 50 CMOs by Forbes CMO Next, Jamie pulls her experience from Rothy’s and previously Old Navy to oversee global brand marketing and ecommerce strategies that reflect the brand’s true essence and emotionally resonate with customers to empower brands to create great customer experiences.

Nicole Tapscott, CMO at Knix – Nicole leads innovation in marketing in an ever evolving landscape of technology and customer values through her experience at Knix and previously Mejuri and Casper. Her expertise in data-driven global strategies will be instrumental to Ometria’s advisory board.

These new members will join Ometria’s existing advisory board, comprised of industry pioneers:

Randall Beard, Chairman of the Board

Bridget Johns, Co-founder at To&From

Ron Thurston, Co-Founder of OSSY

Mike Dupuis, Chief Digital Officer at SPARC Group, LLC

David Meir Sasson, Chief Executive Officer at Kindthread

Josh Krepon, President of US DTC & Global Digital at Steven Madden, Ltd

Pri Shumate, Senior Vice President, Chief Marketing Officer, Miami Dolphins

Christy Schrader, Director of Community Engagement, Airbnb

Julie Channing, Fractional Chief Marketing Officer, Ex-Hawthorne / Allbirds

Sophie Bambuck, Chief Marketing Officer at The North Face

“Our newest OAB members continue to diversify and grow our board expertise by bringing new technology, marketing and agency perspectives to the table. These will be invaluable to the Ometria leadership team as they continue building the most innovative retailer focused CDXP in the marketplace. I’m especially excited to have our new members weigh in on our product roadmap and new approaches to adding value for clients,” said Randall Beard, Chairman of the Ometria Advisory Board.

The Ometria Advisory Board unites industry-leading retail experts who collectively bring more than two decades of experience from over 30 global brands. Our purpose is to drive innovation, create an exceptional product, and advance our vision of helping retail brands create marketing experiences their customers love.

“We are thrilled to welcome Lindsey, Jaap, Jamie, and Nicole to our advisory board,” said Djalal Lougouev, Chief Strategy Officer and Co-Founder of Ometria. “Their diverse perspectives and deep industry knowledge will be invaluable as we continue to innovate and empower retailers to deliver exceptional customer experiences.”

For more information about Ometria and its advisory board, visit website.

