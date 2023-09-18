Home Business Wire Omdia: New Future of Work study highlights the employee productivity and workforce...
Omdia: New Future of Work study highlights the employee productivity and workforce inclusivity benefits supported by more hybrid and mobile work styles

LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Results from the new Omdia – Future of Work study has found that as work styles continue to diversify, 57% of HR and IT leaders report that employee satisfaction at work has improved. The study also shows that employees are less satisfied at work when a return to the office is mandated.




The research further reveals, nearly 50% of employees will permanently work in a hybrid or fully mobile fashion going forward. Businesses are also looking for better support from their digital technology vendor and service provider partners with 76% of businesses reconsidering their existing digital supplier relationships.

The majority of businesses agree that hybrid work presents diversity, equality and inclusion (DEI) benefits. Specifically, 69% agree that hybrid working enables employees with different accessibility needs to pursue more opportunities; 67% agree that it allows employees to eliminate location barriers; 63% agree that it makes employees feel connected within a cohesive team; 61% agree that it allows employees to feel less marginalized; and 59% agree that it helps to close recruitment gender gaps.

Capabilities organizations are seeking when selecting partners to support their workplace transformation goals are a focus on improving environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) practices (28%); partners who outsource services they plan to use such as IT service desk, HR and customer service (27%); and a digital platform that improves how they seek support from partners (26%).

“More diverse work styles have impacted employee productivity, satisfaction and customer experience. And businesses need the help of digital partners, processes and technologies in navigating successful future of work initiatives,” said Adam Holtby, Omdia Principal Analyst, Mobile Workspace and author of the Future of Work report. “Our research assists solution providers and technology professionals to better understand how they can support clients’ digital workplace challenges and transformation priorities.”

The Future of Work report gathers data and insights on the key workplace transformation priorities and challenges businesses are experiencing and is available via subscription here.

ABOUT OMDIA

Omdia, part of Informa Tech, is a technology research and advisory group. Our deep knowledge of tech markets and actionable insights empower organizations to make smart growth decisions. To learn more, visit www.omdia.com.

