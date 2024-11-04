Home Business Wire Omdia, Leading Market Research Firm, Reveals Significant Bottom Line Returns in Video...
Business Wire

Omdia, Leading Market Research Firm, Reveals Significant Bottom Line Returns in Video Analytics Investments

di Business Wire

Independent study by Omdia, commissioned by BriefCam, finds over 85% of organizations achieve exponential ROI within one year




BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#educationtechnologysolutions–BriefCam®, a leader in innovative, AI-driven video analytics solutions, today announced the results of a groundbreaking independent study on the return on investment (ROI) of video analytics technology. The research, conducted by Omdia and commissioned by BriefCam, reveals that an overwhelming majority of organizations experience a return on their video analytics investment within the first year of implementation.

Key findings from the report include:

  • Over 85% of surveyed end users achieved ROI from their video analytics solution within one year
  • 69% of end users agreed that their video analytics solution was a worthwhile financial investment
  • Top areas of impact included reducing theft/loss prevention, lowering frontline security costs, and decreasing time spent on security tasks

“This research validates what we’ve long known – that video analytics delivers rapid, tangible value to organizations across industries,” said Asaf Weisbrot, Chief Revenue Officer, BriefCam. “As the technology continues to advance, we’re not only seeing video analytics critically enhance safety and security but are watching it transform into a powerful source of business intelligence.”

The study surveyed 140 end users of video analytics solutions across North America and Europe. Respondents represented diverse industries including retail, transportation, education, healthcare, and more.

“The speed at which organizations are realizing returns from video analytics investments is remarkable,” said Keir Hoppe, Chief Marketing Office, BriefCam. “Technology, such as BriefCam, proves its worth in spades and not just for security applications but also in operational efficiencies across entire organizations.”

The full report, “The ROI of Video Analytics,” is available for download here.

About BriefCam

BriefCam® is the leading provider of video analytics software that enables people, communities, and companies of any size to unlock the value of video surveillance content. Delivering accurate, flexible, and comprehensive solutions, BriefCam’s video analytics platform provides valuable insights for accelerating investigations, increasing situational awareness, and enhancing operational intelligence for organizations ranging from law enforcement and government agencies to retail and hospitality businesses, as well as healthcare and banking facilities.

VIDEO SYNOPSIS® technology is a registered trademark of BriefCam, Ltd. For more information about BriefCam’s video content analytics software, hardware, and architecture solutions, visit www.BriefCam.com.

Contacts

Press:

Kara Arroyo

Public.Relations@briefcam.com

