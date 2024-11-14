Olo to Present at the RBC Global Technology, Internet, Media and Telecommunications Conference

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO), a leading open SaaS platform for restaurants, today announced that senior management will present at the RBC Global Technology, Internet, Media and Telecommunications Conference in New York, NY. The presentation is scheduled for Wednesday, November 20, 2024 at 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

The presentation will be webcast live, and replays will be available for a limited time under the “Events” section of Olo’s investor relations website at https://investors.olo.com.

About Olo

Olo (NYSE: OLO) is a leading restaurant technology provider with ordering, payment, and guest engagement solutions that help brands increase orders, streamline operations, and improve the guest experience. Each day, Olo processes millions of orders on its open SaaS platform, gathering the right data from each touchpoint into a single source—so restaurants can better understand and better serve every guest on every channel, every time. Over 700 restaurant brands trust Olo and its network of more than 400 integration partners to innovate on behalf of the restaurant community, accelerating technology’s positive impact and creating a world where every restaurant guest feels like a regular. Learn more at olo.com.

