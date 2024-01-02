Home Business Wire Olo to Present at the ICR Conference
Olo to Present at the ICR Conference

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO), a leading open SaaS platform for restaurants, today announced that Peter Benevides, CFO, and Jo Lambert, COO, will present at the ICR Conference in Orlando, FL. The presentation is scheduled for Tuesday, January 9, 2024 at 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

The presentation will be webcast live, and replays will be available for a limited time under the “Events” section of Olo’s investor relations website at https://investors.olo.com.

About Olo

Olo Inc. (NYSE: OLO) is a leading open SaaS platform for restaurants that enables hospitality at every guest touchpoint. Millions of orders per day run on Olo’s on-demand commerce engine, providing restaurants a single source to understand and serve every guest from every channel, whether direct or third-party. With integrations to over 300 technology partners, Olo customers can build personalized guest experiences in and outside of their four walls, utilizing one of the largest and most flexible restaurant tech ecosystems on the market. Over 600 restaurant brands trust Olo to grow their sales, do more with less, and make every guest feel like a regular. Learn more at olo.com.

Contacts

Media
olo@icrinc.com

Investor Relations
InvestorRelations@olo.com

