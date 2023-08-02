Olo Announces Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Second Quarter Revenue up 21% Year-over-Year Driven by Continued ARPU Expansion

Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) ("Olo" or the "Company"), a leading open SaaS platform for restaurants, today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023.

“Our second quarter results demonstrate the consistent, positive momentum we’ve built over the past few quarters. We generated $55.3 million in total revenue, a 21% increase year-over-year, as our platform supported increased module adoption within our existing customer base. With that, this quarter we increased Average Revenue Per Unit, or ARPU, to $716, up 32% year-over-year, and 13% sequentially. Net revenue retention increased to approximately 115%, and we ended the quarter with approximately 77,000 active locations on the platform,” said Noah Glass, Olo’s Founder and CEO.

“Looking ahead to the rest of the year, we’re energized by our performance in the first half and remain focused on helping our customers utilize the digital transformation of the restaurant industry to their benefit as we bring to life our vision of the restaurant of the future,” concluded Mr. Glass.

Second Quarter Financial and Other Highlights

Total revenue increased 21% year-over-year to $55.3 million.

Gross profit increased 11% (1) year-over-year to $34.5 million, and was 62% of total revenue.

year-over-year to $34.5 million, and was 62% of total revenue. Non-GAAP gross profit increased 13% (1) year-over-year to $38.2 million, and was 69% of total revenue.

year-over-year to $38.2 million, and was 69% of total revenue. Operating loss was $21.2 million, or 38% of total revenue, compared to operating loss of $11.9 million a year ago.

Non-GAAP operating income was $4.5 million, or 8% of total revenue, compared to $2.0 million a year ago.

Net loss was $17.1 million or $0.11 per share, compared to a net loss of $11.7 million or $0.07 per share a year ago.

Non-GAAP net income was $6.4 million or $0.04 per share, compared to non-GAAP net loss of $1.4 million or $0.01 per share a year ago.

Cash, cash equivalents, and short- and long-term investments totaled $431.2 million as of June 30, 2023.

Total shares repurchased were approximately 1.4 million for approximately $10.0 million.

Average revenue per unit (ARPU) increased 32% year-over-year, and increased 13% sequentially to approximately $716.

Dollar-based net revenue retention (NRR) was approximately 115%.

Ending active locations decreased 6% year-over-year to approximately 77,000.

Second Quarter and Recent Business Highlights

Olo achieved solid wins within the enterprise segment, expanding relationships within its existing customer base, including Cold Stone Creamery, an ice cream parlor chain, launching Olo Pay, and California Pizza Kitchen, a casual-dining chain, launching three new products in the Engage suite. Olo also welcomed Salad and Go, an enterprise fast casual, drive-thru chain.

Olo had strong multi-module adoption in the emerging enterprise segment, with several brands deploying with four or more product modules; including Anthony’s Coal Fired Pizza & Wings, Maple Street Biscuit Company, and Metro Diner. All listed launched with Olo’s core Order solutions—Ordering, Dispatch, and Rails—along with Olo Pay.

Olo implemented product enhancements to better serve its customers, many of which were showcased in Olo’s 2023 Summer Product Release event, which may be viewed at olo.com/quarterly-release. Notably, Olo announced card-present Olo Pay launching on kiosks, Borderless and loyalty account linking, generative AI assistance in our Marketing product’s email solution, and a further enhanced version of our AI-driven kitchen capacity management capability, OrderReady AI.

Olo expanded its executive leadership team, with the addition of Joanna Lambert and Sherri Manning as Chief Operating Officer and Chief People Officer, respectively. They both bring decades of experience to their roles from impressive companies like American Express, Paypal, IBM, and Dell.

Financial Outlook

As of August 1, 2023, Olo is issuing the following outlook for the third quarter and fiscal year of 2023:

For the third quarter of 2023, Olo expects to report:

Revenue in the range of $56.0 million to $56.5 million; and

Non-GAAP operating income in the range of $5.1 million to $5.5 million.

For the fiscal year 2023, Olo expects to report:

Revenue in the range of $220.0 million to $221.0 million; and

Non-GAAP operating income in the range of $17.0 million to $17.8 million.

The outlook provided above constitutes forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws and is based on a number of assumptions and subject to a number of risks. Actual results could vary materially as a result of numerous factors, including inaccuracies in our assumptions and certain risk factors, many of which are beyond Olo’s control. We assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements. See the cautionary note regarding “Forward-Looking Statements” below.

(1) Prior period amounts including GAAP and non-GAAP gross profit and gross margin have been reclassified to conform with the current year presentation. An explanation of our non-GAAP financial measures are also included below under the heading “Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Other Metrics.” An explanation of the reclassification is included as a footnote to the reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures which is provided at the end of this press release.

Webcast and Conference Call Information

Olo will host a conference call today, August 1, 2023, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the Company’s financial results and financial outlook. A live webcast of this conference call will be available on the “Investor Relations” website at investors.olo.com, and a replay will be archived on the website as well.

Available Information

Olo announces material information to the public about the Company, its products and services, and other matters through a variety of means, including filings with the SEC, press releases, public conference calls, webcasts, the “Investor Relations” website at investors.olo.com, and the Company’s Twitter account @Olo in order to achieve broad, non-exclusionary distribution of information to the public and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

About Olo

Olo Inc. (NYSE: OLO) is a leading open SaaS platform for restaurants that enables hospitality at every guest touchpoint. Millions of orders per day run on Olo’s on-demand commerce engine, providing restaurants a single source to understand and serve every guest from every channel, whether direct or third-party. With integrations to over 300 technology partners, Olo customers can build personalized guest experiences in and outside of their four walls, utilizing one of the largest and most flexible restaurant tech ecosystems on the market. Over 600 restaurant brands trust Olo to grow their sales, do more with less, and make every guest feel like a regular. Learn more at olo.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Other Metrics

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In this press release, we refer to non-GAAP financial measures that are derived on the basis of methodologies other than in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States, or GAAP. We use non-GAAP financial measures, as described below, in conjunction with financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP for planning purposes, including in the preparation of our annual operating budget, as a measure of our core operating results and the effectiveness of our business strategy, and in evaluating our financial performance. These measures provide consistency and comparability with past financial performance as measured by such non-GAAP figures, facilitate period-to-period comparisons of core operating results, and assist shareholders in better evaluating us by presenting period-over-period operating results without the effect of certain charges or benefits that may not be consistent or comparable across periods or compared to other registrants’ similarly named non-GAAP financial measures and key performance indicators.

A reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures has been provided in the financial statement tables included in this press release and investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation. Our use of non-GAAP financial measures has limitations as an analytical tool, and these measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our GAAP financial results. Because our non-GAAP financial measures are not calculated in accordance with GAAP, they may not necessarily be comparable to similarly titled measures employed by other companies.

The following are the non-GAAP financial measures referenced in this press release and presented in the tables below: non-GAAP gross profit (total and each line item, and total and each non-GAAP gross profit item on a margin basis as a percentage of revenue), non-GAAP operating expenses (each line item and each non-GAAP operating expense item on a margin basis as a percentage of revenue), non-GAAP operating income (and on a margin basis as a percentage of revenue), non-GAAP net income (and on a per share basis), and free cash flow.

We adjust our GAAP financial measures for the following items to calculate non-GAAP operating income and non-GAAP operating margin: stock-based compensation expense (non-cash expense calculated by companies using a variety of valuation methodologies and subjective assumptions) and related payroll tax expense, certain litigation-related expenses (which consist of legal and other professional fees associated with litigation-related matters which are not indicative of Olo’s core operations and are not part of our normal course of business), loss on disposal of assets, non-cash capitalized internal-use software impairment, capitalized internal-use software and intangible amortization (non-cash expense), restructuring charges, certain severance costs, and transaction costs (typically incurred within one year of the related acquisition, as well as the related tax impacts of the acquisition). Beginning in the second quarter of 2023, we have included the tax impact of the non-GAAP adjustments in determining non-GAAP net income. We determined this amount by utilizing a federal rate plus a net state rate that excluded the impact of net operating losses, or NOLs, and valuation allowances to calculate a non-GAAP blended statutory rate, which we then applied to all non-GAAP adjustments. The prior period non-GAAP net income presentation has also been revised to confirm with our new calculation and presentation.

Reconciliation of non-GAAP operating income guidance to the most directly comparable GAAP measures is not available without unreasonable efforts on a forward-looking basis due to the high variability, complexity, and low visibility with respect to the charges excluded from these non-GAAP measures; in particular, the measures and effects of stock-based compensation expense and related payroll tax expense specific to equity compensation awards that are directly impacted by unpredictable fluctuations in our stock price. We expect the variability of the above charges to have a significant, and potentially unpredictable, impact on our future GAAP financial results.

Management believes that it is useful to exclude certain non-cash charges and non-core operational charges from our non-GAAP financial measures because: (1) the amount of such expenses in any specific period may not directly correlate to the underlying performance of our business operations and we believe does not relate to ongoing operational performance; and (2) such expenses can vary significantly between periods.

Effective January 1, 2023, we began allocating certain employee-related costs to platform cost of revenues, sales and marketing, and research and development expenses. Previously, such costs had been presented within general and administrative expenses on our condensed consolidated statement of operations. These costs are allocated based on each department’s proportionate share of total employee headcount. We determined that these changes would better reflect industry practice and provide more meaningful information as well as increased transparency of our operations. Prior period amounts have been reclassified to conform with the current year presentation. Such reclassifications had no effect on previously reported operating loss, net loss, or accumulated deficit.

Free cash flow represents net cash provided by or used in operating activities, reduced by purchases of property and equipment and capitalization of internal-use software. Free cash flow is a measure used by management to understand and evaluate our liquidity and to generate future operating plans. Free cash flow excludes items that we do not consider to be indicative of our liquidity and facilitates comparisons of our liquidity on a period-to-period basis. We believe providing free cash flow provides useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating the strength of our liquidity and future ability to generate cash that can be used for strategic opportunities or investing in our business from the perspective of our management and Board of Directors.

Key Performance Indicators

In addition, we also use the following key performance indicators to help us evaluate our business, identify trends affecting the business, formulate business plans, and make strategic decisions.

Average revenue per unit (ARPU): We calculate ARPU by dividing the total platform revenue in a given period by the average active locations in that same period. We believe ARPU is an important metric that measures monetization of our platform and demonstrates our ability to grow within our customer base through the development of products that our customers value.

Dollar-based net revenue retention (NRR): We calculate NRR as of a period-end by starting with the revenue, defined as platform revenue, from the cohort of all active customers as of 12 months prior to such period-end, or the prior period revenue. An active customer is a specific restaurant brand that utilizes one or more of our modules in a given quarterly period. We then calculate the platform revenue from these same customers as of the current period-end, or the current period revenue. Current period revenue includes any expansion and is net of contraction or attrition over the last 12 months, but excludes platform revenue from new customers in the current period. We then divide the total current period revenue by the total prior period revenue to arrive at the point-in-time dollar-based NRR. We believe that NRR is an important metric to our investors, demonstrating our ability to retain our customers and expand their use of our modules over time, proving the stability of our revenue base and the long-term value of our customer relationships.

Active Locations: We define an active location as a unique restaurant location that is utilizing one or more modules in a given quarterly period. Active locations in any one quarter may not reflect (i) the future impact of new customer wins as it can take some time for their locations to go live with our platform, or (ii) the customers who have indicated their intent to reduce or terminate their use of our platform in future periods. Of further note, not all of our customer locations may choose to utilize our products; therefore, given the definition, such locations will not be considered active. We believe that active location count is an important metric that demonstrates the growth and scale of our overall business and reflects our ability to attract, engage, and monetize our customers, as well as provides a base to expand usage of our modules.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements we make in this press release include statements that are considered forward-looking within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act, which may be identified by the use of words such as “anticipates,” “believes,” “continue,” “estimates,” “expects,” “intends,” “may,” “plans,” “projects,” “outlook,” “seeks,” “should,” “will,” and similar terms or the negative of such terms. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements for purposes of this release.

We intend these forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act and are making this statement for purposes of complying with those safe harbor provisions. These statements include, but are not limited to, our financial guidance for the third-quarter of 2023 and the full-year 2023, our future performance and growth and market opportunities, including new products and continued module adoption among new and existing customers, revenue expectations for our Order, Pay, and Engage suites, our business strategy, and our expectations regarding advancements in our industry (including our vision related to the restaurant of the future). Accordingly, actual results could differ materially or such uncertainties could cause adverse effects on our results.

Forward-looking statements are based upon various estimates and assumptions, as well as information known to us as of the date of this press release, and are subject to risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to: macroeconomic conditions, including inflation, changes in discretionary spending, fluctuating interest rates, and overall market uncertainty; our ability to acquire new customers, have existing customers adopt additional modules, and successfully retain existing customers; our ability to compete effectively with existing competitors, new market entrants, and customers generally developing their own solutions to replace our products; our ability to develop and release new and successful products and services, and develop and release successful enhancements, features, and modifications to our existing products and services; the costs and success of our sales and marketing efforts, and our ability to promote our brand; our long and unpredictable sales cycles; our ability to identify, recruit, and retain skilled personnel; our ability to effectively manage our growth, including any international expansion; our ability to realize the anticipated benefits of past or future investments, strategic transactions, or acquisitions, and risk that the integration of these acquisitions may disrupt our business and management; our ability to protect our intellectual property rights and any costs associated therewith; the growth rates of the markets in which we compete and our ability to expand our market opportunity; our actual or perceived failure to comply with our obligations related to data privacy, cybersecurity, and processing payment transactions; the impact of new and existing laws and regulations on our business; changes to our strategic relationships with third parties; our reliance on a limited number of delivery service providers and aggregators; our ability to generate revenue from our product offerings and the effects of fluctuations in our level of client spend retention; the durability of the growth we have experienced in the past due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the associated government-imposed restrictions on guest preferences for digital ordering and customer adoption of multiple modules; and other general market, political, economic, and business conditions. Actual results could differ materially from those predicted or implied, and reported results should not be considered an indication of future performance. Additionally, these forward-looking statements, particularly our guidance, involve risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, including those related to our customers’ spending decisions and guest ordering behavior. Significant variations from the assumptions underlying our forward-looking statements could cause our actual results to vary, and the impact could be significant.

Additional risks and uncertainties that could affect our financial results and forward-looking statements are included under the caption “Risk Factors” in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 that will be filed following this earnings release, our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, and our other SEC filings, which are available on our “Investor Relations” website at investors.olo.com and on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. Undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements in this press release. All forward-looking statements contained herein are based on information available to us as of the date hereof, and we do not assume any obligation to update these statements as a result of new information or future events.

OLO INC.



Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)



(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

As of June 30, 2023 As of December 31, 2022 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 318,019 $ 350,073 Short-term investments 83,738 98,699 Accounts receivable, net of expected credit losses of $1,239 and $612, respectively 56,150 48,128 Contract assets 455 336 Deferred contract costs 3,552 2,851 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 11,183 11,687 Total current assets 473,097 511,774 Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation and amortization of $6,648 and $4,328, respectively 18,590 11,700 Intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization of $6,284 and $4,304, respectively 19,718 21,698 Goodwill 207,781 207,781 Contract assets, noncurrent 330 241 Deferred contract costs, noncurrent 5,425 4,171 Operating lease right-of-use assets 13,819 15,581 Long-term investments 29,414 2,430 Other assets, noncurrent 94 186 Total assets $ 768,268 $ 775,562 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 7,733 $ 2,259 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 64,861 52,411 Unearned revenue 3,414 2,527 Operating lease liabilities, current 2,749 3,220 Total current liabilities 78,757 60,417 Unearned revenue, noncurrent 167 661 Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent 15,427 16,827 Other liabilities, noncurrent 59 41 Total liabilities 94,410 77,946 Stockholders’ equity: Class A common stock, $0.001 par value; 1,700,000,000 shares authorized at June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022; 108,136,055 and 105,053,030 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively. Class B common stock, $0.001 par value; 185,000,000 shares authorized at June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022; 54,894,345 and 57,391,687 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively 163 162 Preferred stock, $0.001 par value; 20,000,000 shares authorized at June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022 — — Additional paid-in capital 862,480 855,249 Accumulated deficit (188,324) (157,542) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (461) (253) Total stockholders’ equity 673,858 697,616 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 768,268 $ 775,562

OLO INC.



Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)



(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenue: Platform $ 54,603 $ 44,538 $ 105,974 $ 86,004 Professional services and other 648 1,063 1,517 2,353 Total revenue 55,251 45,601 107,491 88,357 Cost of revenue: Platform (1) 19,721 12,986 37,334 24,227 Professional services and other (1) 1,058 1,453 2,194 3,272 Total cost of revenue 20,779 14,439 39,528 27,499 Gross profit 34,472 31,162 67,963 60,858 Operating expenses: Research and development (1) 18,298 17,576 38,771 34,732 General and administrative (1) 18,469 16,503 35,679 33,752 Sales and marketing (1) 12,194 9,015 25,075 17,208 Restructuring charges 6,682 — 6,682 — Total operating expenses 55,643 43,094 106,207 85,692 Loss from operations (21,171 ) (11,932 ) (38,244 ) (24,834 ) Other income, net: Interest income 4,155 533 7,609 585 Interest expense (53 ) (46 ) (122 ) (46 ) Other income, net — 7 — 13 Total other income, net 4,102 494 7,487 552 Loss before income taxes (17,069 ) (11,438 ) (30,757 ) (24,282 ) Provision (benefit) for income taxes 7 235 25 (1,100 ) Net loss $ (17,076 ) $ (11,673 ) $ (30,782 ) $ (23,182 ) Net loss per share attributable to Class A and Class B common stockholders: Basic $ (0.11 ) $ (0.07 ) $ (0.19 ) $ (0.15 ) Diluted $ (0.11 ) $ (0.07 ) $ (0.19 ) $ (0.15 ) Weighted-average Class A and Class B common shares outstanding: Basic 162,324,314 160,429,125 162,005,150 159,813,053 Diluted 162,324,314 160,429,125 162,005,150 159,813,053

