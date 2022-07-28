Home Business Wire Olo Announces Date of Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Earnings Call
Olo Announces Date of Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Earnings Call

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Olo Inc. (NYSE: OLO), a leading open SaaS platform for restaurants that enables digital hospitality at every touchpoint, today announced that it will report its second quarter fiscal year 2022 financial results after the U.S. financial markets close on Thursday, August 11, 2022.

In conjunction with this announcement, Olo will host a conference call Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the Company’s financial results and financial guidance. A live webcast of this conference call will be available on the “Investor Relations” page of the Company’s website (www.olo.com), and a replay will be archived on the website as well.

About Olo

Olo is a leading open SaaS platform for restaurants that enables digital hospitality at every touchpoint. Millions of orders per day run on Olo’s on-demand commerce engine, providing restaurants a single source to understand and serve every guest from every channel, whether direct or third-party. With integrations to over 300 technology partners, Olo customers can build personalized guest experiences in and outside of their four walls, utilizing one of the largest and most flexible restaurant tech ecosystems on the market. Over 600 restaurant brands trust Olo to grow their digital ordering and delivery programs, increase efficiency, and delight their guests. Learn more at olo.com.

