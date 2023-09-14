Oliver Wyman Gathers Senior Healthcare Executives for Annual Health Innovation Summit

AI, emergence of new drugs and the future of aging are topics for the 11th annual event





CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Adoption of generative AI and the emergence of new weight-loss drugs are two of the breakthrough trends that leaders from across healthcare will examine during this year’s Oliver Wyman Health Innovation Summit. They’ll also explore the role of pharmacy benefit managers, the future of hospitals as care moves to other sites, and lessons learned from 10 years of the Affordable Care Act. Oliver Wyman is a global management consulting firm and a business of Marsh McLennan (NYSE: MMC).

The invitation-only event, September 18-20 in Chicago, brings together more than 350 senior healthcare leaders from 200 companies committed to transforming healthcare in the pursuit of a better way. The theme of this year’s event is Doing What Matters: The Paths to Progress.

“It’s an exciting time in healthcare and in healthcare innovation,” said Sam Glick, partner and global leader of Oliver Wyman’s Health and Life Sciences practice. “We are seeing new technologies and therapeutics come to market at a rapid pace. Innovation — whether by incumbents or start-ups — is forcing us to rethink business, payment, and clinical care models. At the same time, we must pay attention to the fundamentals. We can’t try to force an innovation on top of a broken or flawed infrastructure. And, critically, there isn’t a one-size-fits all approach. This year’s theme — the paths to progress — highlights the need for us to be flexible and take into account the differences that exist across markets, segments of the industry, and communities.”

This year’s Summit includes insights from some of the industry’s most influential executives and thought leaders, including:

Joe DeRisi, PhD, President, Chan Zuckerberg Biohub SF and Professor of Biochemistry and Biophysics, University of California, San Francisco

Scott Frisch, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, AARP

Camille Harrison, Executive Vice President, Medicare and Chief Innovation and Experience Officer, GuideWell

Sachin Jain, MD, CEO SCAN Group and SCAN Health Plan

Lina Khan, Chair, US Federal Trade Commission

Tanvi Patel, Director, Amazon Pharmacy

In our immersive and experiential exhibit, Into the ElderVerse, attendees will feel the realities of aging and explore how we make getting older a dignified, rewarding experience for all.

We’ll also hear from Peter Sagal, the longtime host of one of NPR’s most popular and Peabody Award-winning shows, Wait, Wait…Don’t Tell Me! and author of The Incomplete Book of Running and The Book of Vice: Very Naughty Things (and How to Do Them).

The MedCity News Insights Lounge will interview speakers and attendees live from the Summit about their strategies and views for the future of healthcare.

Executive Sessions will cover topics such as:

Care Delivery Dominoes: What Happens When We Don’t Need All Our Buildings Anymore?

Makeover Or Reinvention: What’s The Prescription for PBMs?

Not An Oxymoron: High-Performing Medical Groups

Paging Doctor AI: How “Human” Will Healthcare Delivery Be in 2035?

Insuring The ElderVerse: The Next Generation of Medicare Advantage

