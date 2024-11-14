Olfactive Biosolutions Begins Production of Patented GLP-1/GIP Weight Loss and Blood Sugar Reduction Supplement

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Olfactive Biosolutions, the leader in harnessing food molecules for the treatment of chronic diseases, has begun production of its Protenx™ GLP-1/GIP Weight Loss patented weight loss and blood sugar reduction formulation under its U.S. patent US 12,102,664.





Olfactive Biosolutions’ Protenx™ GLP-1/GIP Weight Loss breakthrough food ingredients formulation activates olfactory receptors in the gut to induce the dual secretion of natural GLP-1 and GIP to facilitate weight loss and blood sugar reduction.

The Protenx formulation will be available as a supplement sold direct to consumers beginning in Q1 2025. Food and beverage manufacturers will also add Protenx GLP-1/GIP Weight Loss to their consumer products, bringing benefits consistent with current prescription-only pharmaceuticals without requiring changes to consumer behavior and without side effects. Olfactive Biosolutions manufacturing processes exceed cGMP (current good manufacturing practice) standards for food and dietary supplements.

“We are excited to have begun producing Protenx GLP-1/GIP Weight Loss, an important formulation in our line of Protenx products. The availability of this product will support our go to market launch in early 2025,” said Nils Lommerin, President and CEO of Olfactive Biosolutions.

Protenx, the company’s flagship line of products, stimulates olfactory and taste receptors in the gut and elsewhere in the body, delivering similar physiological effects of active pharmaceutical ingredients at a fraction of the cost and without side effects.

Olfactory and taste receptors are not just in the nose and tongue, but everywhere in the body – the lungs, the vasculature, the gut, kidneys, testes, heart and kidneys.

These ectopic receptors influence GLP-1 and GIP secretion, serotonin and dopamine secretion, blood pressure, muscle regeneration, bone remodeling, bronchodilation, kidney function and many other physiological pathways.

The Olfactive Biosolutions team has deep expertise in receptor protein science and the food & beverage industry. The company has several well-known biotechnology advisors from academia and the corporate world; its President and CEO is a former President, CEO and Director of Del Monte Foods.

About Olfactive Biosolutions

Olfactive Biosolutions is the leader in harnessing food molecules to treat chronic diseases. It has developed world-leading receptor technology and expertise in both ectopic receptors in the gut, lungs, skin, heart, blood and elsewhere, and olfactory and taste receptors in the nose and tongue.

Its unique technology demonstrates how ectopic receptors often perform the same physiological tasks as active pharmaceutical ingredients or APIs, and what ligands activate or inhibit them.

To learn more, visit https://olfactive.bio or follow us on LinkedIn.

Contacts

Investors contact:

Nils Lommerin



(949) 205-5776



nils@olfactive.bio

Media contact:

Deb Stapleton



(650) 815-1239



deb@olfactive.bio