Olea Edge Analytics Expands Leadership Team as Market Demand Increases for Tech-Enabled Water Management

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#IIoT—Olea Edge Analytics, an intelligent edge computing platform for the water utility industry, today announced a trio of executive hires who will play critical roles as the company continues to grow rapidly to meet market demand.





Jennifer Crow becomes the company’s new chief financial officer. Most recently, Crow served as CFO at CognitiveScale, an AI engineering platform company, where she drove the financial strategy and performance for three years. She also held CFO positions at WellAware Holdings and Asure Software.

Melissa Anderson was named VP of Marketing. She brings 30 years of experience building and leading marketing programs for startups, tech companies, municipalities and water utilities. Anderson joins Olea from IBM’s Data & AI division, where she led a global analyst relations team.

Chris Wilke joins as VP of Operations. He spent seven years — including three as CTO — at Datatrak, growing and managing a multi-tenant, highly regulated SaaS platform. Most recently, he served as a general manager of an international accounting ERP software business at P2 Energy Solutions.

“We’re thrilled to have this all-star lineup of executives leading key aspects of our company,” said Olea Edge Analytics CEO Dave Mackie. “It’s an exciting time for Olea as we scale up quickly, and we’re fortunate to have Jennifer, Melissa and Chris on board to drive our efforts.”

Olea Edge Expands with Pilot Program in Miami-Dade County

Olea recently announced a four-month pilot program with Miami-Dade County to deploy smart technology to large commercial meters. Last year, the company closed a $35 million Series C funding round to empower cities with artificial intelligence to recover lost water revenue.

“Many cities are embracing innovative technical solutions like Olea’s that can provide a rapid ROI,” Crow said. “The market is large, and municipality demand is strong, making Olea well-positioned for significant growth.”

“Having managed local and regional water conservation campaigns, I’ve seen first-hand the pressure utilities are under as they grapple with dwindling supply and increasing scrutiny,” Anderson said. “Utilities need proven solutions, and Olea is driving exciting results for them.”

“Everyone wants to be good stewards of water, our most vital resource, and Olea is the leader in delivering and extending solutions that accomplish that goal,” Wilke said. “Olea’s culture of authenticity and spirit of collaboration make it a great place to work.”

Olea Edge Analytics provides real-time meter health monitoring and diagnostics through AI, machine learning and edge computing technology. Olea’s solution gives utilities never-before-seen insights into the health of their largest revenue generators, enabling utilities to achieve a new level of commercial meter performance and dramatically reduce water loss. To learn more, visit oleaedge.com.

About Olea Edge Analytics

Olea’s proven technology empowers utilities to optimize water delivery, billing and conservation so cities can generate millions more in revenue. Committed to helping water utilities combat aging infrastructure, meet greater demand and limit rate increases, Olea’s patented solution combines AI and edge computing capabilities to bring transparency, accuracy and reliability to the delivery of the world’s most precious resource. For more information, visit www.oleaedge.com.

