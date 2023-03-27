Old Pal Taps Nabis for Exclusive Distribution Partnership to Bolster Footprint Across California’s Cannabis Market

All-Natural, Nostalgic Flower and Craft Oil Product Line Now Available to Retailers in Nabis’ Marketplace

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Nabis, the leading licensed cannabis wholesale platform in the world’s largest legal cannabis market, today announces an exclusive distribution partnership with multi-state operating flower brand Old Pal to expand its reach in California, and bring ethically, sustainably sourced cannabis to consumers across the state. Retailers with access to Nabis’ Marketplace are now able to order and receive Old Pal’s products, such as its Infused Blunts and Ready to Roll kits, with a 2-day delivery turnaround.

“Nabis is rooted in broadening cannabis by providing choice, access and innovation, attributes that undoubtedly are aligned with Old Pal and our ethos,” said Rusty Wilenkin, CEO and Co-Founder of Old Pal. “As California becomes more competitive, brands need to be efficient and use distributors that give them exactly what they need. Nabis gets that, which makes this partnership a no-brainer for us.”

With a focus on quality and sustainability, Old Pal shifted to a “farm direct” model three years ago, allowing it to work more closely with the supply chain, leading to a fruitful cultivation partnership with POSIBL, the engine for several of California’s leading brands. As one of the first pilot members of the national initiative, POSIBL played a pivotal role in implementing Old Pal’s quality control program that aims to analyze and score all Old Pal products nationwide, ensuring consistent, compliant production.

Today, Old Pal is providing consumers with cost-effective, 100% pesticide-free cannabis year-round, that is grown using 50% less water and 150% less power than competing cultivators. Transcending plant production, Old Pal’s ethos of providing consumers with classic, shareable™cannabis is apparent in its packaging and design, often nodding to the timelessness and nostalgia of consumption.

“Old Pal’s foundational values and commitment to fostering a community-oriented culture through affordability and trust mirrors our vision to support the growth of a fair and accessible cannabis industry,” said Jun S. Lee, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of Nabis. “Flower continues to be a top choice among consumers, and both Old Pal and Nabis understand that world-class customer service and reliability is crucial to ensuring those products stay available on retailer shelves.”

As Old Pal continues to scale, Nabis will work in tandem with its growth by providing efficient logistical services, analytical business insights and streamlined ordering processing with retailers through the digital Marketplace. Nabis’ end-to-end wholesale distribution model and tech-driven services enable Old Pal to effectively reach internal sales targets as well as meet market needs with quick and safe product care.

“By partnering with a distributor that deeply understands flower and places the utmost importance on freshness, we’re ensuring that our customers will be enjoying a higher quality experience every time they pick up an Old Pal product,” said Wilenkin.

For more information on the Nabis Marketplace, please visit nabis.com/marketplace.

About Nabis

Nabis is the #1 licensed cannabis wholesaling platform in California, supporting over 300 exclusive brands and supplying its network of state-licensed dispensaries with top-tier products. Nabis offers clients lightning-fast fulfillment, warehousing, payment processing, financing, data analytics, sales and marketing services to enable more brands and retailers to innovate, launch and scale. Founded in 2018 by serial tech entrepreneurs Vince C. Ning and Jun S. Lee, Nabis is fueled by cutting-edge technology designed to support cannabis wholesaling between brands and retailers. Nabis works directly with its partners to streamline the regulated cannabis wholesaling process by leveraging actionable, industry-leading sales data and insights to help operators scale strategically. Learn more: https://www.nabis.com/

About Old Pal

Accessible, affordable, and abundant, Old Pal products are neighbor-grown and always high-quality. These cannabis products are a celebration of community and diversity, giving everyone a premium smoking experience filled with good vibes, and a little bit of sweet nostalgia. Old Pal is an ode to simpler times, when weed was just weed and joints were passed around to old pals and new ones alike. When neighbors knew each other by name, and community meant something. Learn more: https://oldpal.com/

