Okta to Present at Upcoming Investor Conference

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ: OKTA), the leading independent identity partner, today announced that Brett Tighe, Chief Financial Officer of Okta, is scheduled to participate in the following upcoming investor conference.





Nasdaq Investor Conference in London, United Kingdom



Presenter: Brett Tighe, Chief Financial Officer



Tuesday, June 11, 2024 at 09:30 a.m. Greenwich Mean time (01:30 a.m. Pacific time)

The presentation will be webcast live on the investor relations section of Okta’s website at investor.okta.com. A replay of the presentation will be available on the website following the completion of the event.

About Okta

Okta is the World’s Identity Company. As the leading independent Identity partner, we free everyone to safely use any technology—anywhere, on any device or app. The most trusted brands trust Okta to enable secure access, authentication, and automation. With flexibility and neutrality at the core of our Okta Workforce Identity Cloud and Customer Identity Cloud, business leaders and developers can focus on innovation and accelerate digital transformation, thanks to customizable solutions and more than 7,000 pre-built integrations. We’re building a world where Identity belongs to you. Learn more at okta.com.

Okta uses our investor.okta.com and okta.com/blog websites (including the Security Blog, Okta Developer Blog and Auth0 Developer Blog) as a means of disclosing material non-public information, announcing upcoming investor conferences and for complying with our disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, you should monitor these websites in addition to following our press releases, SEC filings and public conference calls and webcasts.

Contacts

Investor Contact:



Dave Gennarelli



investor@okta.com

Media Contact:



Kyrk Storer



press@okta.com