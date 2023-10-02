Home Business Wire Okta to Host Investor Summit Webcast in Conjunction with Oktane
Okta to Host Investor Summit Webcast in Conjunction with Oktane

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ: OKTA), the leading independent identity partner, today announced that it will webcast the Opening Keynote of Oktane and Investor Summit on October 4, 2023. Each presentation will be webcast live on the investor relations section of Okta’s website at investor.okta.com. Details for each event are as follows:


Event: Oktane Opening Keynote

Date: Wednesday, October 4, 2023

Time: 9:00 a.m. Pacific time (12:00 p.m. Eastern time)

Event: Okta Investor Summit

Date: Wednesday, October 4, 2023

Time: 11:00 a.m. Pacific time (2:00 p.m. Eastern time)

Webcast replays will be accessible from the Okta investor relations website at investor.okta.com following the completion of each event.

About Okta

Okta is the World’s Identity Company. As the leading independent Identity partner, we free everyone to safely use any technology—anywhere, on any device or app. The most trusted brands trust Okta to enable secure access, authentication, and automation. With flexibility and neutrality at the core of our Okta Workforce Identity and Customer Identity Clouds, business leaders and developers can focus on innovation and accelerate digital transformation, thanks to customizable solutions and more than 7,000 pre-built integrations. We’re building a world where Identity belongs to you. Learn more at okta.com.

Okta uses its investor.okta.com and okta.com/blog websites as a means of disclosing material non-public information, announcing upcoming investor conferences and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, you should monitor our investor relations and okta.com/blog websites in addition to following our press releases, SEC filings and public conference calls and webcasts.

