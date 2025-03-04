Okta Passes $1 Billion in Sales in AWS Marketplace

Independent Identity Leader Collaborates with AWS to Accelerate Global Adoption and Fuel AI Innovation

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ: OKTA), the leading independent Identity partner, has achieved a significant milestone of reaching $1 billion in aggregate sales over the past four years in AWS Marketplace, a digital catalog with thousands of software listings from independent software vendors that make it easy to find, test, buy, and deploy software that runs on Amazon Web Services (AWS).

"When Okta set out to redefine Identity in the cloud, we turned to AWS to build the foundation—and the results have been game-changing," said Todd McKinnon, CEO and Co-Founder of Okta. “Reaching $1 billion in AWS Marketplace sales marks a milestone in our collaboration. Together, we’re accelerating secure identity adoption worldwide."

According to Canalys, enterprise software sales via hyperscaler cloud marketplaces are projected to soar to $85 billion by 2028. Okta first listed its secure identity solutions in AWS Marketplace in December 2020 and passed $1 billion in aggregate total contract value in January 2025.

Accelerating Secure Identity Globally

Okta and AWS are also expanding their collaboration. The new Strategic Collaboration Agreement is designed to bring enhanced secure identity technology to new markets globally.

Global Acceleration —Okta and AWS will work to accelerate the adoption of secure identity solutions globally. Initiatives will include enhanced disaster recovery in key markets, elevated scalability of identity platforms, and additional compliance certifications to better serve government and public sector entities. Additionally, the companies will educate and inform customers globally with demand-generation campaigns, event marketing, and field enablement.

—Okta and AWS will work to accelerate the adoption of secure identity solutions globally. Initiatives will include enhanced disaster recovery in key markets, elevated scalability of identity platforms, and additional compliance certifications to better serve government and public sector entities. Additionally, the companies will educate and inform customers globally with demand-generation campaigns, event marketing, and field enablement. AI Innovation— Artificial intelligence (AI) is changing how Okta detects and responds to Identity threats. With Okta AI, the company embeds AI into its products to help organizations build better experiences and protect against cyberattacks. AWS is one of Okta’s key AI integrations. Okta’s Auth0 platform for customer identity uses Amazon Bedrock to power tools for developers and security teams, including Tenent Security Manager with Okta AI and Guide with Okta AI. Okta is also an Identity Provider (IDP) of choice for Amazon Q, the company’s generative AI-powered assistant for developers and businesses.

Catalyst for Growth

AWS Marketplace has emerged as a key sales channel for Okta, including:

Okta first listed its secure identity services in AWS Marketplace in December 2020. Since then it has generated thousands of customer transactions.

In December 2024, AWS recognized Okta as the 2024 Global Marketplace Partner of the Year and Global Non-Profit Organization Technology Partner of the Year. It was also a finalist for the North America Region Marketplace Partner of the Year.

Okta and AWS have collaborated on over 25 product integrations to streamline secure identity and authentication. They also regularly work together on new product introductions, such as AWS AppFabric, AWS Amplify, and Amazon Security Lake.

