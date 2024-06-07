Oklo Announces Participation in Summer Investor Conferences

SANTA CLARA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#advancedfission–Oklo Inc. (NYSE: OKLO) (“Oklo” or the “Company”), a fast fission clean power technology and nuclear fuel recycling company, today announced its participation in the following upcoming investor conferences:





Evercore Global Clean Energy & Transition Technologies Summit Date: June 11-12, 2024 Location: New York, NY

JP Morgan Energy, Power and Renewables Conference Date: June 17-18, 2024 Location: New York, NY

Canaccord Genuity 44 th Annual Growth Conference Date: August 13-15, 2024 Location: Boston, MA

Needham & Co. Industrial Tech, Robotics & Clean Tech 1×1 Conference Date: August 19-20, 2024 Location: Virtual



For more information, please contact investors@oklo.com or visit the Oklo Investor Events page on the Company’s website for the latest event schedule. To schedule a meeting with Oklo representatives at one of these events, please contact your representative at the appropriate institution.

About Oklo Inc.: Oklo Inc. is developing fast fission power plants to provide clean, reliable, and affordable energy at scale. Oklo received a site use permit from the U.S. Department of Energy, was awarded fuel material from Idaho National Laboratory, submitted the first advanced fission custom combined license application to the Nuclear Regulatory Commission, and is developing advanced fuel recycling technologies in collaboration with the U.S. Department of Energy and U.S. National Laboratories.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes statements that express Oklo’s opinions, expectations, objectives, beliefs, plans, intentions, strategies, assumptions, forecasts or projections regarding future events or future results and therefore are, or may be deemed to be, “forward-looking statements.” The words “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intends,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “possible,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “would” or, in each case, their negative or other variations or comparable terminology, and similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. These forward-looking statements include all matters that are not historical facts. They appear in a number of places throughout this press release and include statements regarding our intentions, beliefs or current expectations concerning, among other things, the timing of and Oklo’s participation in the conferences, results of operations, financial condition, liquidity, prospects, growth, strategies and the markets in which Oklo operates. Such forward-looking statements are based on information available as of the date of this press release, and current expectations, forecasts and assumptions, and involve a number of judgments, risks and uncertainties.

As a result of a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties, the actual results or performance of Oklo may be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. The following important risk factors could affect Oklo’s future results and cause those results or other outcomes to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements: risks related to the deployment of Oklo’s powerhouses; the risk that Oklo is pursuing an emerging market, with no commercial project operating, regulatory uncertainties; the potential need for financing to construct plants, market, financial, political and legal conditions; the effects of competition; changes in applicable laws or regulations; the outcome of any government and regulatory proceedings and investigations and inquiries.

The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties of the other documents filed by Oklo from time to time with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release and in any document incorporated by reference are based on current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on Oklo. There can be no assurance that future developments affecting Oklo will be those that Oklo has anticipated. Oklo undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws.

Contacts

Media and Investor Contact for Oklo:

Bonita Chester, Director of Communications and Media at media@oklo.com and investors@oklo.com