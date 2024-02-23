Oklahoma Virtual Charter Academy Now Enrolling for 2024-25 School Year

Virtual, tuition-free school offers personalized education to Oklahoma K-12 students.

OKLAHOMA CITY–Oklahoma Virtual Charter Academy (OVCA) is now open for enrollment for the 2024-25 school year. OVCA offers tuition-free online learning for kindergarten through 12th grade students across Oklahoma.









OVCA has over 20 years of online teaching experience and offers a personalized approach to learning with community family advisors, wrap-around support and concurrent enrollment opportunities.

“At OVCA, our mission is to craft engaging and innovative learning programs for our students to become well-educated, productive citizens,” said Head of School Audra Plummer. “We are incredibly proud of our school and the collaborative partnership established between teachers and parents to set students up for success after graduation.”

OVCA is also the only all-virtual school in the state to acquire the Oklahoma Purple Star designation from the Oklahoma State Department of Education. As part of the program, OVCA has designated liaisons for military families to help coordinate credit transfers, class registration and establish specific support. They also offer awareness programs to care for students as they navigate learning and life with parent(s) in the armed forces.

OVCA is powered by Stride K12 and led by Oklahoma-certified educators, who teach high-quality curriculum that meets state standards and is tailored to each student. The school provides personalized support and regular touchpoints to help students stay connected in a digital learning environment.

To learn more about full-time enrollment and OVCA programs, visit ovca.k12.com.

About Oklahoma Virtual Charter Academy

Oklahoma Virtual Charter Academy (OVCA) is a full-time public charter school authorized by the Statewide Virtual Charter School Board and serves Oklahoma students in kindergarten through 12th grade. As part of the Oklahoma public school system, OVCA is tuition-free and gives parents and families the choice to access the curriculum and tools provided by K12, a Stride company (NYSE: LRN). Stride offers learners of all ages a more effective way to learn and build their skills for the future. For more information about OVCA, visit ovca.k12.com.

Haley Towe



405-448-8834



haley@candorpr.com