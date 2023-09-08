OIF’s Q3 Technical and MA&E Committees Meeting Spurs Four New Innovative Projects – Link Training for 224G Electrical Interfaces, 1600ZR, Data Center/Optical Network Coordination, Energy Efficient Interfaces

FREMONT, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#1600ZR—OIF concluded its hybrid Q3 Technical and MA&E Committees Meeting, August 8-10 in Vancouver, BC, Canada, with the launch of four groundbreaking new projects. The meeting also featured guest speaker Ian Redpath, Research Director, Transport Networks and Components, Omdia.





“OIF’s quarterly meetings are a vital hub for fostering industry collaboration, thought leadership and innovation within the optical networking community,” said Klaus-Holger Otto, OIF Technical Committee Chair and Nokia. “By bringing together industry experts, visionaries and stakeholders, OIF and its members continue to shape a diverse range of cutting-edge technologies and solutions, addressing pivotal challenges and opportunities in the optical networking industry. The new projects and ongoing work in other critical areas are tangible proof of the organization’s value and significance.”

NEW PROJECTS

224G PAM4 protocol agnostic link training for electrical interfaces project

Electrical interface link training holds considerable significance throughout the industry. This project will define communication method, messaging format and contents, training patterns, states and sequences, diagnostics and fault handling, etc. for link training of a 224G PAM4 class electrical link. The objective is to enhance overall link performance, a critical factor, particularly under challenging conditions, to establish a functional connection.

As part of this initiative, the CEI (Common Electrical IO) framework will be expanded with an additional tool to encompass a comprehensive solution, reinforcing OIF’s leadership in the electrical/SERDES domain.

“This project is critical for OIF, yielding a standardized solution that seamlessly fosters SERDES interoperability and implementation, transcending the boundaries of specific applications,” said David Stauffer, OIF Physical & Link Layer Working Group Chair and Kandou Bus, S.A. “Through collaborative efforts with other industry groups, we aim to forge a consistent industry-wide solution that simplifies implementation.”

1600ZR Project

The 1600ZR project will define a power optimized solution for a multi-vendor interoperable 1600 Gbps coherent optical interface, with a focus on Data Center Interconnect (DCI) scenarios. This Implementation Agreement (IA) will create a comprehensive electrical/protocol/optical framework that facilitates realization into pluggable modules. It will also establish a reference point for additional applications that contribute to the growth of the coherent ecosystem.

“It has become clear that multiple evolution paths from 400ZR will be required in DCI transport,” said Ian Betty, OIF Board Member and Ciena. “While the 800ZR IA development is still ongoing, the group has started a parallel project to address the complexities of supporting 1.6T Ethernet clients in single span DCI applications for reaches of at least 80km. OIF is leading the industry by creating an IA for an interoperable 1.6T Ethernet coherent line interface designed for ZR/DCI applications. This project further validates that OIF is the platform for next-generation coherent line interface discussions and to facilitate the development of innovative applications and architectural solutions. We encourage network operators to actively participate in these efforts to help shape the specifications to best meet their needs.”

Data Center Storage and Optical Multi-layer Coordination

Transaction failures in the financial industry are sometimes attributed to network issues such as jitter, intermittent disconnection and bit errors, caused by unstable DCI links. Fast fault detection and recovery of optical connections can be leveraged to address these issues and support new DC applications, by coordinating between the application layer and optical connections in the DCI network. This project will result in a white paper that will delineate anticipated scenarios, crucial technical requirements, and potential multi-layer protection solutions, and provide a comprehensive gap analysis regarding the coordination of storage and optical connections.

“This project stands as a testament to OIF’s mission to develop interoperable solutions for challenging optical interworking applications like DCI,” said Jia He, OIF Networking & Operations Working Group Chair and Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

System Vendor Requirements Document for Energy Efficient Interfaces

This project will result in a requirements document for Energy Efficient Interfaces (EEI) through input gathered by system vendors from end users and provide a list of prioritized applications and a basic set of requirements for the next generation of energy efficient electrical and optical links. A primary objective of this work is to provide guidance to the EEI Framework Project and future IAs based on the framework at the OIF or other standards organizations.

“This project introduces a new area of standards for the OIF, expanding its ecosystem and industry influence,” said Jeffery Maki, OIF Physical Layer User Group Chair and Juniper Networks. “A key objective of this project is to outline user-driven prerequisites that will shape the trajectory of future EEI initiatives within the organization.”

Through these four new projects, OIF continues to reinforce its position as a driving force for progress and collaboration in the industry.

GUEST SPEAKER

Guest speaker, Ian Redpath, Omdia, engaged attendees with invaluable market insights on the optical network landscape. He also spotlighted the Dempster Highway Fiber Project, an extraordinary endeavor that has captured attention due to its innovative approach and potential to reshape connectivity in remote regions.

“For a quarter of a century, OIF’s work has remained pivotal within the optical sector, playing a vital role in enabling seamless collaboration and interoperability,” said Redpath. “During OIF’s recent Q3 member meeting, I was deeply impressed by the significant headway the organization has made in advancing CMIS, 800G ZR and 1600ZR solutions. As evidence of OIF’s impact, 400ZR has reached high volume deployment, paving the way for 100G ZR, 400ZR+, 800ZR and now 1600ZR. It was also my pleasure to present to members Omdia’s update on the Optical Network Market and Technology, featuring the Dempster Highway-Canadian Arctic fiber build project.”

ABOUT OIF

OIF is where the optical networking industry’s interoperability work gets done. Celebrating 25 years of effecting forward change in the industry, OIF represents the dynamic ecosystem of 140+ industry leading network operators, system vendors, component vendors and test equipment vendors collaborating to develop interoperable electrical, optical and control solutions that directly impact the industry’s ecosystem and facilitate global connectivity in the open network world. Connect with OIF at @OIForum, on LinkedIn, on Threads and at http://www.oiforum.com.

