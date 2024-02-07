OIF to Showcase Interoperability at OFC 2024 with Nearly 50 Member Companies Collaborating to Address Unprecedented Demand for Next-Generation Network Solutions

Demos include 800ZR, 400ZR and OpenZR+ optics, Energy Efficient Interfaces (EEI) & Co-Packaging, Common Electrical I/O (CEI) channels and Common Management Interface Specification (CMIS) implementations

FREMONT, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#400ZR—OIF, where the optical networking industry’s interoperability work gets done, will be a focal point at OFC 2024, where a record-setting 47 member companies will showcase the groundbreaking interoperable solutions that are addressing the unprecedented demand for next-generation data center networking, artificial intelligence/machine learning (AI/ML) and disaggregation applications.





OIF’s OFC demo this year features nine new participating companies and marks a 38 percent increase in participants compared to the OFC 2023 demo. The live and interactive multi-vendor demonstrations in booth #1323 will feature interoperability solutions in 800ZR, 400ZR and OpenZR+ optics, Energy Efficient Interfaces (EEI) & Co-Packaging, Common Electrical I/O (CEI) channels and Common Management Interface Specification (CMIS) implementations that are addressing the speed, power and density challenges that will define the industry landscape for the next decade.

“OFC 2024 serves as an unparalleled platform for OIF members to spotlight their collaborative efforts in driving the evolution of optical networking solutions,” said Mike Klempa, OIF Physical & Link Layer Interoperability Working Group Chair and Alphawave Semi. “This year’s historic, largest-ever interoperability demonstration not only underscores the capabilities of OIF member companies in addressing the industry’s pressing demands, but will also unveil multiple industry-firsts, once again positioning OIF and its work as driving the industry and designing real solutions for pressing network challenges.”

The demos will spotlight the combined efforts of system vendors, component vendors and test equipment vendors underscoring their significant contributions to advancing technology adoption in both present and future networks. Participating member companies are Adtran; Alphawave Semi; Amphenol; Anritsu; AOI; Astera Labs; Ayar Labs; Broadcom Inc.; Cadence Design Systems, Inc.; Casela Technologies; CICT/Accelink; Ciena; Cisco Systems; Coherent Corp.; Corning; Eoptolink; EXFO; HGGenuine; Hisense; Infinera; Juniper Networks; Keysight Technologies; Lessengers; Linktel Technologies; Lumentum; Luxshare-Tech; MACOM Technology Solutions; Marvell; Molex; MultiLane; NEC; Nokia; Nubis Communications, Inc.; O-Net Technologies; Optomind; Precision Optical Technologies, Inc.; Quantifi Photonics; Samtec; Semtech; Senko Advanced Components; Sumitomo Electric Industries; Synopsys; TE Connectivity; US Conec; Viavi Solutions; Wilder Technologies and Wistron.

For more information about OIF at OFC 2024, please visit: https://www.oiforum.com/meetings-events/oif-ofc-2024/

About OIF

OIF is where the optical networking industry’s interoperability work gets done. With more than 25 years of effecting forward change in the industry, OIF represents the dynamic ecosystem of 150+ industry leading network operators, system vendors, component vendors and test equipment vendors collaborating to develop interoperable electrical, optical and control solutions that directly impact the industry’s ecosystem and facilitate global connectivity in the open network world. Connect with OIF on LinkedIn, on X at @OIForum and at http://www.oiforum.com.

Contacts

PR Contact:

Leah Wilkinson



Wilkinson + Associates for OIF



leah@wilkinson.associates

703-907-0010