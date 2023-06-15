Ohmium Appoints Duncan Palmer as Independent Board Director

Experienced CFO to Provide Expert Independent Leadership as Ohmium Delivers on its Growth Ambitions

FREMONT, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#greenhydrogen—Ohmium International, a green hydrogen company that designs, manufactures, and deploys advanced Proton Exchange Membrane (PEM) Electrolyzer systems, today announced the appointment of Duncan Palmer as an Independent Board Director. Palmer has two decades of experience as a former Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Board Director of several privately held and publicly listed international companies. In his role at Ohmium, Palmer will provide expert independent leadership, oversight and financial insight contributing to the company’s international growth ambitions. He will also focus on maintaining Ohmium’s track record of excellent growth and capital stewardship and ensuring good corporate governance practices.





Palmer currently serves as a Non-Executive Director and Chairman of the Audit Committee of Venterra Group Plc, a dedicated wind energy services company. In addition, he serves as an Independent Director and Chairman of the Audit Committee for Verde Clean Fuels (Nasdaq: VGAS), a company focused on becoming a leading supplier of gasoline and other fuels derived from renewable feedstocks or natural gas. He is also a Director and Chairman of the Audit Committee of Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK), a leading global manufacturer of specialty commercial and military vehicles.

Previously, Palmer served as the CFO of Cushman and Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) until his retirement in 2021. During his tenure, he led the successful initial public offering (IPO) of the company in August 2018, raising $1 billion in proceeds. Palmer also served as Group Finance Director of RELX (London:RELX) and CFO of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC). He spent the first 20 years of his career with Shell, where he developed extensive knowledge of the oil and gas sector. This experience has provided Palmer with insight on working with the sector to help decarbonize as part of the clean energy transition.

“I’m excited about the tremendous potential of green hydrogen to accelerate the energy transition and to deliver deep cuts in carbon emissions across hard-to-abate sectors,” said Duncan Palmer, Director, Ohmium International. “Ohmium’s cutting edge PEM electrolyzer technology has the potential to be an absolute game changer in terms of delivering easily deployable, highly versatile and scalable green hydrogen solutions for customers globally and at a low levelized cost. I am looking forward to using my skills and experience to help Ohmium deliver on its growth ambitions.”

“It’s fantastic that Duncan is joining Ohmium’s Board of Directors and I look forward to working with him to deliver on our ambitious plans for international growth.” said Arne Ballantine, CEO, Ohmium International. “His decades of experience as a CFO and Independent Board Director will stand Ohmium in good stead as we accelerate our R&D efforts in next generation electrolyzers, ramp up our annual manufacturing capacity to 2GW and expand our geographic footprint to support the deployment of our rapidly expanding customer pipeline. Duncan’s deep energy sector knowledge, financial expertise and proven aptitude in corporate governance will be invaluable and enhances an important dimension to the current skill sets of our Board of Directors.”

About Ohmium International

Ohmium International enables industries to deploy green hydrogen for a sustainable future. The company’s suite of electrochemical products helps customers achieve their sustainable energy goals in industrial, transportation, and energy projects. Ohmium is headquartered in the United States, with manufacturing in India and operations worldwide.

About Ohmium’s PEM Electrolyzers

Ohmium manufactures modular interlocking PEM electrolyzers that produce pressurized high-purity hydrogen, making it an ideal energy source for hard-to-abate sectors such as energy, heavy industry and transport. Individual, compact electrolyzers can be easily stacked to significantly reduce installation and maintenance costs and the standardized design enables rapid scaling from megawatts to gigawatts. Ohmium’s patented electrolyzer technology features dynamic ramping capabilities, making it extremely suitable to pair with renewable electricity.

For more information, please visit www.ohmium.com.

