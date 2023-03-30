Ohio Based Internet Service Provider MetaLINK Technologies Upgrades Network And Customer Experience With IP Infusion

IP Infusion’s white-box solution supports MetaLINK’s exponential growth without any network disruption or supply chain issues at a fraction of traditional vendor prices

SANTA CLARA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#EPSGlobal—IP Infusion, a leading provider of open network software and solutions for wireline and mobile network operators, today announced that MetaLINK Technologies, one of the United States’ top 25 independent ISPs, chose IP Infusion’s OcNOS software to upgrade its network with expanded bandwidth and transport capacity. Working with independent network consultant IP ArchiTechs and distributor EPS Global, MetaLINK selected IP Infusion OcNOS running on open networking switches from Edgecore and UfiSpace because of the carrier-grade features, low-cost, and incomparable speed of deployment.

“We had a very tight timeline and specific protocols required for the upgrade,” said Fernando Torres, Chief Operating Officer for MetaLINK. “When we initially reached out to the big legacy players, everything came back with a twelve-month to two-year timeline, along with an astronomical price tag. IP Infusion’s astonishing speed to market – the deployment was within three months of starting – and its affordability was beyond comparison.”

Because IP Infusion’s OcNOS solution interoperates with MetaLINK’s existing MikroTik routers and Arista switches, MetaLINK was able to seamlessly upgrade to OcNOS. In addition to its speed to market and low-cost solution, IP Infusion’s OcNOS also delivered easy-to-use Cisco-like command-line interface (CLI), full stack routing and switching protocols, and simple licensing.

“As the open networking ecosystem continues to grow and mature, the real-world benefits of network disaggregation are becoming more self evident,” said Vincent Schuele, Director of Engineering and Senior Network Architect for IP ArchiTechs. “When network upgrade benefits and ROI can be measured in months versus years, everyone wins–especially the end user.”

“It is gratifying to work with companies like MetaLINK, who demonstrate an unwavering commitment to providing fast and reliable connections to their customers,” said Atsushi Ogata, President and CEO of IP Infusion. “MetaLINK’s evolution to an open, disaggregated solution with OcNOS ensures their network will meet future demand with ease and spur new innovation and services while reducing total cost of ownership.”

MetaLINK, locally owned and operated ISP since 1996, serves a broad area in northwest Ohio, northeast Indiana and southern Michigan. The company provides high-speed internet, fiber transport, co-location, web hosting, and hosted phone services to businesses and households.

About IP Infusion

IP Infusion is a leading provider of open network software and solutions for carriers, service providers, and data center operators with over 500 customers and thousands of deployments. Our solutions enable network operators to disaggregate their networks to accelerate innovation, streamline operations, and reduce Total Cost of Ownership (TCO). Network OEMs may also disaggregate network devices to expedite time to market, offer comprehensive services, and achieve carrier-grade robustness.

IP Infusion is headquartered in Santa Clara, Calif., and is a wholly owned and independently operated subsidiary of ACCESS CO., LTD. Additional information can be found at http://www.IPInfusion.com.

IP Infusion and OcNOS are trademarks or registered trademarks of IP Infusion. ACCESS is a registered trademark or trademark of ACCESS CO., LTD. in the United States, Japan and/or other countries. Northforge Innovations is a registered trademark of Northforge Innovations, Inc. All other trademarks, service marks, registered trademarks, or registered service marks mentioned are the property of their respective owners.

