OfficeSpace Earns Spot on G2’s 2025 Best Software Awards for Best Office Products

Receiving this Best Software Award recognition validates their mission to be the indispensable heart of the modern workplace.

Erin Mulligan Helgren, CEO, OfficeSpace Software, shared, “At OfficeSpace, we believe great workplaces start with great strategy. Being named a G2 Best Software Award Winner is a reflection of our commitment to helping companies make smarter, data-driven decisions about their workplaces. As leaders in workplace technology, we’re pioneering AI-powered solutions that help organizations maximize their workplace investment—optimizing space, improving efficiency, and creating vibrant workplaces. The future of work is evolving fast, and we’re proud to be at the forefront, empowering companies to navigate these changes with confidence.”

“The stakes for choosing the right business software are higher than ever,” said Godard Abel, co-founder & CEO at G2. “We’re proud to help companies navigate these critical choices with insights rooted in authentic customer feedback. The 2025 Best Software Award winners represent the very best in the industry.”

G2’s 2025 Best Software Awards feature dozens of lists, ranking software vendors and products using G2’s proprietary algorithm based on G2’s verified user reviews and publicly available market presence data.

About G2

G2 is the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace. More than 100 million people annually use G2 to make smarter software decisions based on authentic peer reviews.

About OfficeSpace

OfficeSpace is a leading, data-driven workplace management platform helping hybrid teams plan, connect, and perform in the workplace.

1,650+ of the world’s top teams use OfficeSpace to optimize space and real estate while boosting the employee experience, with intuitive tools for space planning, desk and room booking, visitor management, employee wayfinding, and real-time insights to inform hybrid policies and workplace design.

