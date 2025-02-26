Office Beacon Receives 5 Prestigious Awards at the 33rd World Human Resource Development Congress

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Office Beacon, a leading provider of business process outsourcing services, is proud to announce its accolades at the globally acclaimed 33rd World HRD Congress, held in Mumbai. The WHRD Congress brought together over 1,000 companies from diverse industries worldwide, recognizing excellence in leadership, employer branding, and organizational culture.

“This recognition at the World HRD Congress is a proud milestone for Office Beacon,” said Pranav Dalal, Founder of Office Beacon and winner of the Business Leader of the Year Award. “It reflects our dedication to creating an innovative and nurturing environment that propels our employees, business, and clients forward.”

Office Beacon and its executive team were considered among more than a thousand competing organizations and won in five categories, including:

Pranav Dalal, Founder and CEO for Business Leader of the Year/CEO of the Year

Office Beacon LLC for Dream Company to Work For

Office Beacon LLC for Best Brand Employer of the Year

Heta Trivedi, Director of Sales Support, for Women Leadership Award of the Year

Ankit Dave, General Manager of HR, for Top HR Icon of the Year

Heta Trivedi, Director of Sales Support, added, “Winning the Women Leadership Award is an incredible honor. I'm extremely proud of the work Office Beacon does, providing opportunities for the women in our organization to not only succeed but thrive in their careers.”

Ankit Dave, General Manager of HR, further remarked, “Being recognized as a Top HR Icon showcases our focus on best practices in human resources. This achievement reinforces our strategy to attract and retain the best talent, making Office Beacon a true employer of choice.”

Setting the Benchmark

Office Beacon’s awards received at the World HRD Congress showcased its effort to be an innovative and inclusive employer for all 5,500+ of its global employees. They have demonstrated an ongoing commitment to ethical HR practices through their 2023 launch in South Africa and through CEO Dalal’s recognition of being honored with the 2024 Vistage Impact award.

With a culture that prioritizes employee growth, talent development, and gender inclusivity, Office Beacon continually sets the standard in creating a workplace where every individual can thrive and contribute to our sustained success.

About Office Beacon

Office Beacon is dedicated to redefining the workplace through innovative solutions and a steadfast commitment to employee development. By continuously investing in leadership and organizational culture, Office Beacon sets the benchmark for inclusivity in the modern business landscape. With a focus on cost reduction and operational excellence, Office Beacon serves clients across industries, helping them achieve measurable results.

Media Contact:

Kodie Ustin

Officebeacon@society22pr.com