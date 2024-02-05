Offerpad to Release Fourth-Quarter and Full Year Results on February 26th

CHANDLER, Ariz.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Offerpad Solutions Inc. (“Offerpad”) (NYSE: OPAD), a leading tech-enabled platform for residential real estate, announced today the company will release fourth-quarter and full year 2023 financial results on Monday, February 26, 2024. The company also will host a conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET / 1:30 p.m. PT that same day to discuss financial results and recent developments.





The conference call will be webcast live on the events page of Offerpad’s Investor Relations website. Those interested in the call can also register here. A replay of the event will be available on Offerpad’s Investor Relations website after the live webcast concludes.

