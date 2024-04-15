Home Business Wire Offerpad to Release First Quarter Results on May 6th
CHANDLER, Ariz.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Offerpad Solutions Inc. (“Offerpad”) (NYSE: OPAD), a leading tech-enabled platform for residential real estate, announced today the company will release first-quarter 2024 financial results on Monday, May 6, 2024. The company also will host a conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET / 1:30 p.m. PT that same day to discuss financial results and recent developments.


The conference call will be webcast live on the events page of Offerpad’s Investor Relations website. Those interested in the call can also register here. A replay of the event will be available on Offerpad’s Investor Relations website after the live webcast concludes.

About Offerpad

Offerpad’s mission is to deliver the best home buying and selling experience. From cash offers and flexible listing options to mortgages and buyer services, Offerpad has been helping homeowners since 2015. We pair our local expertise in residential real estate with proprietary technology to put you in control of the process and help find the right solution that fits your needs. Visit Offerpad.com for more information.

Source: Offerpad

#OPAD_IR

Contacts

Investors

Investors@offerpad.com

Media

Press@offerpad.com

