Offerpad to Release First-Quarter Results on May 3rd

CHANDLER, Ariz.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Offerpad Solutions Inc. (“Offerpad”) (NYSE: OPAD), a leading tech-enabled platform for residential real estate, announced today the company will release first-quarter financial results on Wednesday, May 3, 2023. The company also will host a conference call and accompanying webcast at 5:00 p.m. ET that same day to discuss financial results and recent developments.

The conference call will be webcast live on Offerpad’s Investor Relations website. Participants in the call can register here to receive a personalized dial in number and PIN. A replay of the event will be available on Offerpad’s Investor Relations website after the live webcast concludes.

About Offerpad

Offerpad’s mission is to deliver the best home buying and selling experience. From cash offers and flexible listing options to mortgages and buyer services, Offerpad has been helping homeowners since 2015. We pair our local expertise in residential real estate with proprietary technology to put you in control of the process and help find the right solution that fits your needs. Visit Offerpad.com for more information.

Contacts

Investors

Stefanie Layton

Investors@offerpad.com

Media

Press@offerpad.com

