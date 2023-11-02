Offerpad Reports Third Quarter 2023 Results

Revenue of $234.2 million up from the second quarter and in line with guidance

Company expects to achieve sustainable Adj EBITDA profitability in 2024

CHANDLER, Ariz.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Offerpad Solutions Inc. (“Offerpad”) (NYSE: OPAD), a leading tech-enabled platform for residential real estate, today released financial results for the three months ended September 30, 2023.





“ We are pleased that we met both top and bottom-line expectations in the third quarter, despite a continued difficult macro environment. We are particularly proud of our expanding contribution margin,” said Brian Bair, Offerpad’s chairman and CEO. “ We have proven we can perform in a difficult market, and we have exciting opportunities ahead of us. We are well positioned for further solid performance in 2024 as we take the friction out of real estate.”

“ The third quarter marked my first full quarter with Offerpad. I’m very impressed with the team and pleased with our progress,” said Jawad Ahsan, Offerpad’s chief financial officer. “ We have further refined our path to sustainable Adjusted EBITDA profitability in 2024 and beyond, while optimizing three key priorities. These include ensuring the business is on a path to become profitable and self-sustaining; future proofing to mitigate against macro volatility; and, better aligning our marketing strategy with our customer behavior. I look forward to sharing our progress over the coming quarters.”

Third quarter highlights include:

Attained a customer satisfaction score of 91% and NPS of 63%, reflecting Offerpad’s commitment to delighting its customers.

Reported our highest Gross Margin since Q2 2021, which rose 57 basis points quarter over quarter from 9.7% to 10.2%.

Contribution margin after interest rose nearly 900 basis points quarter over quarter from (0.8%) to 8.2%, of which one third was driven by asset-light products.

Announced a program with Anywhere Real Estate, the largest franchisor of real estate brands in the world, to expand our giant network of agent partners with thousands of additional certified agents nationwide.

Refined the Offerpad roadmap and optimized the organization to move toward sustainable Adjusted EBITDA profitability in 2024.

Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results – compared with the prior quarter:

Revenue was $234 million compared to $230 million

Gross Profit increased to $24 million from $22 million

Net Loss improved to ($20.0) million from ($22.3) million

Adjusted EBITDA improved to ($13.3) million from ($17.3) million

Diluted Loss Per Share improved to ($0.73) from ($0.82)

Q3 2023 Financial Results (quarter over quarter)

Q3 2023 Q2 2023 Percentage



Change Homes acquired 930 840 11% Homes sold 703 650 8% Revenue $234.2M $230.1M 2% Gross profit $24.0M $22.2M 8% Net loss ($20.0M) ($22.3M) 11% Adjusted EBITDA ($13.3M) ($17.3M) 23% Gross profit per home sold $34,100 $34,200 0% Contribution profit (loss) after interest per home sold $27,200 ($2,900) n.a. Cash and cash equivalents $106.0M $115.6M (8%)

Q3 2023 Financial Results (year over year)

Q3 2023 Q3 2022 Percentage



Change Homes acquired 930 1,847 (50%) Homes sold 703 2,280 (69%) Revenue $234.2M $821.7M (71%) Gross profit $24.0M $2.2M 1010% Net loss ($20.0M) ($80.0M) 75% Adjusted EBITDA ($13.3M) ($64.3M) 79% Gross profit per home sold $34,100 $900 3501% Contribution profit (loss) after interest per home sold $27,200 ($4,500) n.a. Cash and cash equivalents $106.0M $196.8M (46%)

Additional information regarding Offerpad’s third quarter 2023 financial results and management commentary can be found by accessing the Company’s Quarterly Letter to Shareholders on the Offerpad investor relations website.

Fourth Quarter 2023 Outlook

Offerpad is providing its fourth quarter outlook for 2023 as follows:

Q4 2023 Outlook Homes Sold 700 – 800 Revenue $230M – $270M Adjusted EBITDA1 ($10)M – $0M

1 See Non-GAAP financial measures below for an explanation of why a reconciliation of this guidance cannot be provided.

Conference Call and Webcast Details

Offerpad Chairman and CEO Brian Bair and CFO Jawad Ahsan will host a conference call and accompanying webcast on November 1, 2023, at 4:30 p.m. ET. The webcast can be accessed on Offerpad’s Investor Relations website. Those interested can register here. Access to a replay of the webcast will be available from the same website address shortly after the live webcast concludes.

About Offerpad

Offerpad’s mission is to deliver the best home buying and selling experience. From cash offers and flexible listing options to mortgages and buyer services, Offerpad has been helping homeowners since 2015. We pair our local expertise in residential real estate with proprietary technology to put you in control of the process and help find the right solution that fits your needs. Visit Offerpad.com for more information.

#OPAD_IR

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may be considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or Offerpad’s future financial or operating performance. For example, statements regarding Offerpad’s financial outlook, including homes sold and Adjusted EBITDA, for the fourth quarter 2023, and expectations regarding profitability, including the timing of reaching sustainable positive Adjusted EBITDA, are forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as “pro forma,” “may,” “should,” “could,” “might,” “plan,” “possible,” “project,” “strive,” “budget,” “forecast,” “expect,” “intend,” “will,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “predict,” “potential” or “continue,” or the negatives of these terms or variations of them or similar terminology. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that may impact such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, Offerpad’s ability to respond to general economic conditions; the health of the U.S. residential real estate industry; Offerpad’s ability to grow market share in its existing markets or any new markets it may enter; Offerpad’s ability to manage its growth effectively; Offerpad’s ability to accurately value and manage inventory, and to maintain an adequate and desirable supply of inventory; Offerpad’s ability to successfully launch new product and service offerings, and to manage, develop and refine its technology platform; Offerpad’s ability to maintain and enhance its products and brand, and to attract customers; Offerpad’s ability to achieve and maintain profitability in the future; the success of strategic relationships with third parties; and Offerpad’s failure to meet the New York Stock Exchange’s continued listing standards. These and other important factors discussed under the caption “Risk Factors” in Offerpad’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 28, 2023, and Offerpad’s other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements made in this press release. These forward-looking statements are based upon estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by Offerpad and its management, are inherently uncertain. Nothing in this press release should be regarded as a representation by any person that the forward-looking statements set forth herein will be achieved or that any of the contemplated results of such forward-looking statements will be achieved. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. Offerpad undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws.

OFFERPAD SOLUTIONS INC. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, (in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenue $ 234,228 $ 821,732 $ 1,073,954 $ 3,275,100 Cost of revenue 210,255 819,573 1,020,465 3,047,818 Gross profit 23,973 2,159 53,489 227,282 Operating expenses: Sales, marketing and operating 27,235 55,043 98,626 190,170 General and administrative 14,124 14,640 41,316 45,418 Technology and development 2,156 2,687 6,709 9,112 Total operating expenses 43,515 72,370 146,651 244,700 Loss from operations (19,542 ) (70,211 ) (93,162 ) (17,418 ) Other income (expense): Change in fair value of warrant liabilities 131 1,961 177 20,162 Interest expense (4,406 ) (15,889 ) (13,705 ) (30,856 ) Other income, net 3,837 643 5,084 671 Total other expense (438 ) (13,285 ) (8,444 ) (10,023 ) Loss before income taxes (19,980 ) (83,496 ) (101,606 ) (27,441 ) Income tax (expense) benefit (6 ) 3,474 (171 ) (35 ) Net loss $ (19,986 ) $ (80,022 ) $ (101,777 ) $ (27,476 ) Net loss per share, basic $ (0.73 ) $ (4.86 ) $ (3.90 ) $ (1.69 ) Net loss per share, diluted $ (0.73 ) $ (4.86 ) $ (3.90 ) $ (1.69 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding, basic 27,276 16,477 26,079 16,293 Weighted average common shares outstanding, diluted 27,276 16,477 26,079 16,293

OFFERPAD SOLUTIONS INC. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets September 30, December 31, (in thousands, except par value per share) (Unaudited) 2023 2022 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 105,999 $ 97,241 Restricted cash 7,409 43,058 Accounts receivable 3,874 2,350 Real estate inventory 289,597 664,697 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 6,464 6,833 Total current assets 413,343 814,179 Property and equipment, net 4,698 5,194 Other non-current assets 4,106 5,696 TOTAL ASSETS $ 422,147 $ 825,069 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 6,359 $ 4,647 Accrued and other current liabilities 22,465 28,252 Secured credit facilities and other debt, net 237,921 605,889 Secured credit facilities and other debt – related party 37,854 60,176 Total current liabilities 304,599 698,964 Warrant liabilities 362 539 Other long-term liabilities 1,969 3,689 Total liabilities 306,930 703,192 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity: Class A common stock, $0.0001 par value; 2,000,000 shares authorized; 27,233 and 15,491 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively 3 2 Class B common stock, zero shares authorized, issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2023; and $0.0001 par value, 20,000 shares authorized; 988 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2022 — — Additional paid in capital 497,660 402,544 Accumulated deficit (382,446 ) (280,669 ) Total stockholders’ equity 115,217 121,877 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 422,147 $ 825,069

OFFERPAD SOLUTIONS INC. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows Nine Months Ended September 30, ($ in thousands) (Unaudited) 2023 2022 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (101,777 ) $ (27,476 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation 556 764 Amortization of debt financing costs 3,080 2,160 Real estate inventory valuation adjustment 8,372 49,734 Stock-based compensation 5,915 6,293 Change in fair value of warrant liabilities (177 ) (20,162 ) Change in fair value of derivative instruments (1,994 ) — Loss on disposal of property and equipment 30 — Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (1,524 ) (2,956 ) Real estate inventory 366,728 (101,208 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets 3,541 (2,988 ) Accounts payable 1,712 1,444 Accrued and other liabilities (7,507 ) 2,471 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 276,955 (91,924 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property and equipment (90 ) (917 ) Purchases of derivative instruments (2,569 ) — Proceeds from sale of derivative instruments 2,981 — Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 322 (917 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Borrowings from credit facilities and other debt 687,715 2,889,790 Repayments of credit facilities and other debt (1,080,821 ) (2,771,861 ) Payment of debt financing costs (264 ) (466 ) Borrowings from warehouse lending facility 21,951 — Repayments of warehouse lending facility (21,951 ) — Proceeds from issuance of pre-funded warrants 90,000 — Proceeds from exercise of pre-funded warrants 11 — Issuance cost of pre-funded warrants (784 ) — Proceeds from exercise of stock options 53 4,898 Payments for taxes related to stock-based awards (78 ) (285 ) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (304,168 ) 122,076 Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (26,891 ) 29,235 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 140,299 194,433 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 113,408 $ 223,668 Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash to the condensed consolidated balance sheet: Cash and cash equivalents $ 105,999 $ 196,838 Restricted cash 7,409 26,830 Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 113,408 $ 223,668 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information: Cash payments for interest $ 23,406 $ 36,536

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to Offerpad’s results of operations above, Offerpad reports certain financial measures that are not required by, or presented in accordance with, U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). These measures have limitations as analytical tools when assessing Offerpad’s operating performance and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for GAAP measures, including gross profit and net income.

Offerpad may calculate or present its non-GAAP financial measures differently than other companies who report measures with similar titles and, as a result, the non-GAAP financial measures Offerpad reports may not be comparable with those of companies in Offerpad’s industry or in other industries. Offerpad has not provided a quantitative reconciliation of forecasted Adjusted EBITDA to forecasted net income (loss) within this press release because Offerpad is unable to calculate certain reconciling items without making unreasonable efforts. These items, which include, but are not limited to, stock-based compensation with respect to future grants and forfeitures, could materially affect the computation of forward-looking net income (loss), are inherently uncertain and depend on various factors, some of which are outside of Offerpad’s control.

Adjusted Gross Profit, Contribution Profit, and Contribution Profit After Interest (and related margins)

To provide investors with additional information regarding Offerpad’s margins, Offerpad has included Adjusted Gross Profit, Contribution Profit, and Contribution Profit After Interest (and related margins), which are non-GAAP financial measures. Offerpad believes that Adjusted Gross Profit, Contribution Profit, and Contribution Profit After Interest are useful financial measures for investors as they are used by management in evaluating unit level economics and operating performance across Offerpad’s markets. Each of these measures is intended to present the economics related to homes sold during a given period. Offerpad does so by including revenue generated from homes sold (and ancillary services) in the period and only the expenses that are directly attributable to such home sales, even if such expenses were recognized in prior periods, and excluding expenses related to homes that remain in real estate inventory as of the end of the period presented. Contribution Profit provides investors a measure to assess Offerpad’s ability to generate returns on homes sold during a reporting period after considering home acquisition costs, renovation and repair costs, and adjusting for holding costs and selling costs. Contribution Profit After Interest further impacts gross profit by including interest costs (including senior and mezzanine secured credit facilities) attributable to homes sold during a reporting period. Offerpad believes these measures facilitate meaningful period over period comparisons and illustrate Offerpad’s ability to generate returns on assets sold after considering the costs directly related to the assets sold in a presented period.

Adjusted Gross Profit, Contribution Profit and Contribution Profit After Interest (and related margins) are supplemental measures of Offerpad’s operating performance and have limitations as analytical tools. For example, these measures include costs that were recorded in prior periods under GAAP and exclude, in connection with homes held in real estate inventory at the end of the period, costs required to be recorded under GAAP in the same period.

Accordingly, these measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of Offerpad’s results as reported under GAAP. Offerpad includes a reconciliation of these measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, which is gross profit.

Adjusted Gross Profit / Margin

Offerpad calculates Adjusted Gross Profit as gross profit under GAAP adjusted for (1) net real estate inventory valuation adjustment plus (2) interest expense associated with homes sold in the presented period and recorded in cost of revenue. Net real estate inventory valuation adjustment is calculated by adding back the real estate inventory valuation adjustment charges recorded during the period on homes that remain in real estate inventory at period end and subtracting the real estate inventory valuation adjustment charges recorded in prior periods on homes sold in the current period. Offerpad defines Adjusted Gross Margin as Adjusted Gross Profit as a percentage of revenue.

Offerpad views this metric as an important measure of business performance, as it captures gross margin performance isolated to homes sold in a given period and provides comparability across reporting periods. Adjusted Gross Profit helps management assess performance across the key phases of processing a home (acquisitions, renovations, and resale) for a specific resale cohort.

Contribution Profit / Margin

Offerpad calculates Contribution Profit as Adjusted Gross Profit, minus (1) direct selling costs incurred on homes sold during the presented period, minus (2) holding costs incurred in the current period on homes sold during the period recorded in sales, marketing, and operating, minus (3) holding costs incurred in prior periods on homes sold in the current period recorded in sales, marketing, and operating, plus (4) other income, net which is primarily comprised of interest income earned on our cash and cash equivalents and fair value adjustments of derivative financial instruments. The composition of Offerpad’s holding costs is described in the footnotes to the reconciliation table below. Offerpad defines Contribution Margin as Contribution Profit as a percentage of revenue.

Offerpad views this metric as an important measure of business performance as it captures the unit level performance isolated to homes sold in a given period and provides comparability across reporting periods. Contribution Profit helps management assess inflows and outflow directly associated with a specific resale cohort.

Contribution Profit / Margin After Interest

Offerpad defines Contribution Profit After Interest as Contribution Profit, minus (1) interest expense associated with homes sold in the presented period and recorded in cost of revenue, minus (2) interest expense associated with homes sold in the presented period, recorded in costs of sales, and previously excluded from Adjusted Gross Profit, and minus (3) interest expense under Offerpad’s senior and mezzanine secured credit facilities incurred on homes sold during the period. This includes interest expense recorded in prior periods in which the sale occurred. Offerpad’s senior and mezzanine secured credit facilities are secured by their homes in real estate inventory and drawdowns are made on a per-home basis at the time of purchase and are required to be repaid at the time the homes are sold. Offerpad defines Contribution Margin After Interest as Contribution Profit After Interest as a percentage of revenue.

Offerpad views this metric as an important measure of business performance. Contribution Profit After Interest helps management assess Contribution Margin performance, per above, when fully burdened with costs of financing.

The following tables present a reconciliation of Offerpad’s Adjusted Gross (Loss) Profit, Contribution (Loss) Profit and Contribution (Loss) Profit After Interest to Offerpad’s Gross (Loss) Profit, which is the most directly comparable GAAP measure, and Contribution (Loss) Profit Per Home Sold and Contribution (Loss) Profit After Interest Per Home Sold to Offerpad’s Gross (Loss) Profit Per Home Sold, which is the most directly comparable GAAP measure, for the periods indicated:

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, (in thousands, except percentages and homes sold, unaudited) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Gross profit (GAAP) $ 23,973 $ 2,159 $ 53,489 $ 227,282 Gross margin 10.2 % 0.3 % 5.0 % 6.9 % Homes sold 703 2,280 2,962 8,770 Gross profit per home sold $ 34.1 $ 0.9 $ 18.1 $ 25.9 Adjustments: Real estate inventory valuation adjustment – current period (1) 918 27,529 985 39,807 Real estate inventory valuation adjustment – prior period (2) (318 ) (8,955 ) (58,125 ) (1,205 ) Interest expense capitalized (3) 235 2,508 6,270 9,579 Adjusted gross profit $ 24,808 $ 23,241 $ 2,619 $ 275,463 Adjusted gross margin 10.6 % 2.8 % 0.2 % 8.4 % Adjustments: Direct selling costs (4) (5,593 ) (21,419 ) (29,396 ) (76,797 ) Holding costs on sales – current period (5)(6) (453 ) (1,765 ) (2,328 ) (5,884 ) Holding costs on sales – prior period (5)(7) (72 ) (405 ) (2,166 ) (916 ) Other income, net (8) 3,837 643 5,084 671 Contribution profit (loss) $ 22,527 $ 295 $ (26,187 ) $ 192,537 Contribution margin 9.6 % 0.0 % (2.4 )% 5.9 % Homes sold 703 2,280 2,962 8,770 Contribution profit (loss) per home sold $ 32.0 $ 0.1 $ (8.8 ) $ 22.0 Adjustments: Interest expense capitalized (3) (235 ) (2,508 ) (6,270 ) (9,579 ) Interest expense on homes sold – current period (9) (2,622 ) (5,707 ) (11,782 ) (19,225 ) Interest expense on homes sold – prior period (10) (554 ) (2,382 ) (13,924 ) (3,733 ) Contribution profit (loss) after interest $ 19,116 $ (10,301 ) $ (58,163 ) $ 160,000 Contribution margin after interest 8.2 % (1.3 )% (5.4 )% 4.9 % Homes sold 703 2,280 2,962 8,770 Contribution profit (loss) after interest per home sold $ 27.2 $ (4.5 ) $ (19.6 ) $ 18.2

Contacts

Investors



Investors@offerpad.com

Media



Press@offerpad.com

Read full story here