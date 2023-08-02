<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Home Business Wire Offerpad Reports Second Quarter 2023 Results
Business Wire

Offerpad Reports Second Quarter 2023 Results

di Business Wire

Gross Profit increases 205% quarter over quarter

CHANDLER, Ariz.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Offerpad Solutions Inc. (“Offerpad”) (NYSE: OPAD), a leading tech-enabled platform for residential real estate, today released financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2023.


“We exceeded our financial expectations across the board,” said Brian Bair, Chairman and CEO of Offerpad. “Our outperformance in the second quarter reflects the improvements we have made to our business processes and our elevated focus on profitability through margin expansion and cost discipline. Our agile business model makes integrating improvements and adapting to changing market conditions part of our everyday culture,” said Bair.

Second quarter highlights include:

  • Reported the highest gross margin since Q3 2021 at 9.7%;
  • Achieved gross margin per home sold on homes acquired after September 1, 2022 of 13.5%;
  • Achieved contribution margin after interest per home sold on homes acquired after September 1, 2022 of 9.5%, which is above Offerpad’s target range of 3% to 6%;
  • Reduced inventory aged over 180 days to less than 2%, well below Offerpad’s 10% target; and
  • Increased home acquisition volume from 364 homes in Q1 to 840 homes in Q2.

“The combination of completing the sale of our legacy inventory and the high-quality homes currently on our balance sheet provides a strong foundation for performance going forward. The favorable quarter-over-quarter trends we saw during the first half of this year support our expectation to achieve positive Adjusted EBITDA by year-end,” said Bair.

Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results – compared with the prior quarter:

  • Revenue was $230.1 million compared to $609.6 million
  • Gross Profit increased over 200% to $22.2 million from $7.3 million
  • Net Loss improved to ($22.3) million from ($59.4) million
  • Adjusted EBITDA improved to ($17.3) million from ($44.8) million
  • Diluted Loss Per Share improved to ($0.82) from ($2.51)

Q2 2023 Financial Results (quarter over quarter)

 

Q2 2023

Q1 2023

Percentage Change

Homes acquired

840

364

131%

Homes sold

650

1,609

(60%)

Revenue

$230.1M

$609.6M

(62%)

Gross profit1

$22.2M

$7.3M

205%

Net loss1, 2

($22.3M)

($59.4M)

62%

Adjusted EBITDA1

($17.3M)

($44.8M)

61%

Gross profit per home sold

$34,200

$4,500

655%

Contribution loss after interest per home sold

($2,900)

($46,900)

94%

Cash and cash equivalents

$115.6M

$107.7M

7%

1 Includes $0.2 million charge in Q2 2023 and $7.3 million charge in Q1 2023 for an inventory valuation adjustment.

2 Includes $0.4 million non-cash credit in Q2 2023 and a $0.4 million non-cash charge in Q1 2023 to mark to market the Warrant Liability.

Q2 2023 Financial Results (year over year)

 

Q2 2023

Q2 2022

Percentage Change

Homes acquired

840

3,792

(78%)

Homes sold

650

2,888

(77%)

Revenue

$230.1M

$1.1B

(79%)

Gross profit1

$22.2M

$93.0M

(76%)

Net (loss) income1, 2

($22.3M)

$11.6M

n.a.

Adjusted net loss1

($22.8M)

($1.0M)

2,225%

Adjusted EBITDA1

($17.3M)

$13.7M

n.a.

Gross profit per home sold

$34,200

$32,200

6%

Contribution (loss) profit after interest per home sold

($2,900)

$28,500

n.a.

Cash and cash equivalents

$115.6M

$155.5M

(26%)

1 Includes $0.2 million charge in Q2 2023 and $21.2 million charge in Q2 2022 for an inventory valuation adjustment.

2 Includes $0.4 million non-cash credit in Q2 2023 and a $12.5 million non-cash credit in Q2 2022 to mark to market the Warrant Liability.

Additional information regarding Offerpad’s second quarter 2023 financial results and management commentary can be found by accessing the Company’s Quarterly Letter to Shareholders on the Offerpad investor relations website.

Third Quarter 2023 Outlook

“Our results in the first half of this year indicate that the business has stabilized and positive momentum is building,” said Jawad Ahsan, CFO of Offerpad. “In the third quarter, we expect that momentum to continue with sequential improvement in our key performance metrics, including Gross Margin, Net Loss and Adjusted EBITDA. We also expect Q3 to reflect quarter-over-quarter improvement in time to cash, as well as increases in Acquisitions, Inventory and Contribution Margin after Interest,” said Ahsan.

Offerpad is providing its third quarter outlook for 2023 as follows:

 

Q3 2023 Outlook

Homes Sold

600 – 700

Revenue

$200M – $240M

Adjusted EBITDA3

($17M) – ($9M)

3 See Non-GAAP financial measures below for an explanation of why a reconciliation of this guidance cannot be provided.

Conference Call and Webcast Details

Offerpad Chairman and CEO Brian Bair and CFO Jawad Ahsan will host a conference call and accompanying webcast on August 2, 2023, at 12:30 p.m. ET. The webcast can be accessed on Offerpad’s Investor Relations website. Participants can register here to receive a personalized dial in number and PIN. Access to a replay of the webcast will be available from the same website address shortly after the live webcast concludes.

About Offerpad

Offerpad’s mission is to deliver the best home buying and selling experience. From cash offers and flexible listing options to mortgages and buyer services, Offerpad has been helping homeowners since 2015. We pair our local expertise in residential real estate with proprietary technology to put you in control of the process and help find the right solution that fits your needs. Visit Offerpad.com for more information.

#OPAD_IR

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may be considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or Offerpad’s future financial or operating performance. For example, statements regarding the anticipated quarter-over-quarter improvement in Offerpad’s time from acquisition to sale and increase in Offerpad’s acquisition volume, inventory and contribution margin for the third quarter 2023, Offerpad’s financial outlook, including increases in Offerpad’s key performance metrics, including Gross Margin, Net Loss and Adjusted EBITDA, for the third quarter 2023, and expectations regarding profitability, including the timing of reaching positive Adjusted EBITDA, are forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as “pro forma,” “may,” “should,” “could,” “might,” “plan,” “possible,” “project,” “strive,” “budget,” “forecast,” “expect,” “intend,” “will,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “predict,” “potential” or “continue,” or the negatives of these terms or variations of them or similar terminology. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that may impact such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, Offerpad’s ability to respond to general economic conditions; the health of the U.S. residential real estate industry; Offerpad’s ability to grow market share in its existing markets or any new markets it may enter; Offerpad’s ability to manage its growth effectively; Offerpad’s ability to accurately value and manage inventory, and to maintain an adequate and desirable supply of inventory; Offerpad’s ability to successfully launch new product and service offerings, and to manage, develop and refine its technology platform; Offerpad’s ability to maintain and enhance its products and brand, and to attract customers; Offerpad’s ability to achieve and maintain profitability in the future; the success of strategic relationships with third parties; and Offerpad’s failure to meet the New York Stock Exchange’s continued listing standards. These and other important factors discussed under the caption “Risk Factors” in Offerpad’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 28, 2023, and Offerpad’s other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements made in this press release. These forward-looking statements are based upon estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by Offerpad and its management, are inherently uncertain. Nothing in this press release should be regarded as a representation by any person that the forward-looking statements set forth herein will be achieved or that any of the contemplated results of such forward-looking statements will be achieved. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. Offerpad undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws.

OFFERPAD SOLUTIONS INC.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

Six Months Ended

 

 

June 30,

 

June 30,

(in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)

 

2023

 

2022

 

2023

 

2022

Revenue

 

$

230,147

 

 

$

1,079,531

 

 

$

839,726

 

 

$

2,453,368

 

Cost of revenue

 

 

207,916

 

 

 

986,550

 

 

 

810,210

 

 

 

2,228,245

 

Gross profit

 

 

22,231

 

 

 

92,981

 

 

 

29,516

 

 

 

225,123

 

Operating expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Sales, marketing and operating

 

 

29,040

 

 

 

65,239

 

 

 

71,391

 

 

 

135,127

 

General and administrative

 

 

12,713

 

 

 

16,121

 

 

 

27,192

 

 

 

30,778

 

Technology and development

 

 

2,312

 

 

 

3,243

 

 

 

4,553

 

 

 

6,425

 

Total operating expenses

 

 

44,065

 

 

 

84,603

 

 

 

103,136

 

 

 

172,330

 

(Loss) income from operations

 

 

(21,834

)

 

 

8,378

 

 

 

(73,620

)

 

 

52,793

 

Other income (expense):

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Change in fair value of warrant liabilities

 

 

435

 

 

 

12,537

 

 

 

46

 

 

 

18,201

 

Interest expense

 

 

(1,867

)

 

 

(7,771

)

 

 

(9,299

)

 

 

(14,967

)

Other income, net

 

 

965

 

 

 

24

 

 

 

1,247

 

 

 

28

 

Total other (expense) income

 

 

(467

)

 

 

4,790

 

 

 

(8,006

)

 

 

3,262

 

(Loss) income before income taxes

 

 

(22,301

)

 

 

13,168

 

 

 

(81,626

)

 

 

56,055

 

Income tax expense

 

 

(43

)

 

 

(1,610

)

 

 

(165

)

 

 

(3,509

)

Net (loss) income

 

$

(22,344

)

 

$

11,558

 

 

$

(81,791

)

 

$

52,546

 

Net (loss) income per share, basic

 

$

(0.82

)

 

$

0.71

 

 

$

(3.21

)

 

$

3.24

 

Net (loss) income per share, diluted

 

$

(0.82

)

 

$

0.66

 

 

$

(3.21

)

 

$

3.03

 

Weighted average common shares outstanding, basic

 

 

27,258

 

 

 

16,390

 

 

 

25,470

 

 

 

16,200

 

Weighted average common shares outstanding, diluted

 

 

27,258

 

 

 

17,383

 

 

 

25,470

 

 

 

17,346

 

OFFERPAD SOLUTIONS INC.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
 

 

 

June 30,

 

December 31,

(in thousands, except par value per share) (Unaudited)

 

2023

 

2022

ASSETS

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current assets:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

$

115,599

 

 

$

97,241

 

Restricted cash

 

 

6,658

 

 

 

43,058

 

Accounts receivable

 

 

1,479

 

 

 

2,350

 

Real estate inventory

 

 

211,119

 

 

 

664,697

 

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

 

8,731

 

 

 

6,833

 

Total current assets

 

 

343,586

 

 

 

814,179

 

Property and equipment, net

 

 

4,874

 

 

 

5,194

 

Other non-current assets

 

 

4,641

 

 

 

5,696

 

TOTAL ASSETS

 

$

353,101

 

 

$

825,069

 

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current liabilities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Accounts payable

 

$

6,340

 

 

$

4,647

 

Accrued and other current liabilities

 

 

19,272

 

 

 

28,252

 

Secured credit facilities and other debt, net

 

 

161,316

 

 

 

605,889

 

Secured credit facilities and other debt – related party

 

 

29,926

 

 

 

60,176

 

Total current liabilities

 

 

216,854

 

 

 

698,964

 

Warrant liabilities

 

 

493

 

 

 

539

 

Other long-term liabilities

 

 

2,543

 

 

 

3,689

 

Total liabilities

 

 

219,890

 

 

 

703,192

 

Commitments and contingencies

 

 

 

 

 

 

Stockholders’ equity:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Class A common stock, $0.0001 par value; 2,000,000 shares authorized; 27,225 and 15,491 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively

 

 

3

 

 

 

2

 

Class B common stock, zero shares authorized, issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2023; and $0.0001 par value, 20,000 shares authorized; 988 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2022

 

 

 

 

 

 

Additional paid in capital

 

 

495,668

 

 

 

402,544

 

Accumulated deficit

 

 

(362,460

)

 

 

(280,669

)

Total stockholders’ equity

 

 

133,211

 

 

 

121,877

 

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY

 

$

353,101

 

 

$

825,069

 

OFFERPAD SOLUTIONS INC.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows 
 

 

 

Six Months Ended

 

 

June 30,

($ in thousands) (Unaudited)

 

2023

 

2022

Cash flows from operating activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net (loss) income

 

$

(81,791

)

 

$

52,546

 

Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Depreciation

 

 

380

 

 

 

249

 

Amortization of debt financing costs

 

 

1,980

 

 

 

1,546

 

Real estate inventory valuation adjustment

 

 

7,454

 

 

 

22,205

 

Stock-based compensation

 

 

3,898

 

 

 

4,028

 

Change in fair value of warrant liabilities

 

 

(46

)

 

 

(18,201

)

Change in fair value of derivative instrument

 

 

715

 

 

 

 

Loss on disposal of property and equipment

 

 

30

 

 

 

 

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Accounts receivable

 

 

871

 

 

 

(6,764

)

Real estate inventory

 

 

446,124

 

 

 

(179,060

)

Prepaid expenses and other assets

 

 

313

 

 

 

(5,847

)

Accounts payable

 

 

1,693

 

 

 

4,306

 

Accrued and other liabilities

 

 

(10,126

)

 

 

12,513

 

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

 

 

371,495

 

 

 

(112,479

)

Cash flows from investing activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Purchases of property and equipment

 

 

(90

)

 

 

(725

)

Purchases of derivative instruments

 

 

(1,872

)

 

 

 

Net cash used in investing activities

 

 

(1,962

)

 

 

(725

)

Cash flows from financing activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Borrowings from credit facilities and other debt

 

 

411,990

 

 

 

2,132,189

 

Repayments of credit facilities and other debt

 

 

(889,773

)

 

 

(2,017,985

)

Payment of debt financing costs

 

 

(172

)

 

 

(35

)

Borrowings from warehouse lending facility

 

 

18,488

 

 

 

 

Repayments of warehouse lending facility

 

 

(17,336

)

 

 

 

Proceeds from issuance of pre-funded warrants

 

 

90,000

 

 

 

 

Proceeds from exercise of pre-funded warrants

 

 

11

 

 

 

 

Issuance cost of pre-funded warrants

 

 

(784

)

 

 

 

Proceeds from exercise of stock options

 

 

53

 

 

 

4,775

 

Payments for taxes related to stock-based awards

 

 

(52

)

 

 

(235

)

Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities

 

 

(387,575

)

 

 

118,709

 

Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

 

 

(18,042

)

 

 

5,505

 

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period

 

 

140,299

 

 

 

194,433

 

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period

 

$

122,257

 

 

$

199,938

 

Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash to the condensed consolidated balance sheet:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

$

115,599

 

 

$

155,464

 

Restricted cash

 

 

6,658

 

 

 

44,474

 

Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

 

$

122,257

 

 

$

199,938

 

Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash payments for interest

 

$

13,932

 

 

$

19,941

 

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to Offerpad’s results of operations above, Offerpad reports certain financial measures that are not required by, or presented in accordance with, U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). These measures have limitations as analytical tools when assessing Offerpad’s operating performance and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for GAAP measures, including gross profit and net income.

Offerpad may calculate or present its non-GAAP financial measures differently than other companies who report measures with similar titles and, as a result, the non-GAAP financial measures Offerpad reports may not be comparable with those of companies in Offerpad’s industry or in other industries. Offerpad has not provided a quantitative reconciliation of forecasted Adjusted EBITDA to forecasted net income (loss) within this press release because Offerpad is unable to calculate certain reconciling items without making unreasonable efforts. These items, which include, but are not limited to, stock-based compensation with respect to future grants and forfeitures, could materially affect the computation of forward-looking net income (loss), are inherently uncertain and depend on various factors, some of which are outside of Offerpad’s control.

Adjusted Gross Profit, Contribution Profit, and Contribution Profit After Interest (and related margins)

To provide investors with additional information regarding Offerpad’s margins, Offerpad has included Adjusted Gross Profit, Contribution Profit, and Contribution Profit After Interest (and related margins), which are non-GAAP financial measures. Offerpad believes that Adjusted Gross Profit, Contribution Profit, and Contribution Profit After Interest are useful financial measures for investors as they are used by management in evaluating unit level economics and operating performance across Offerpad’s markets. Each of these measures is intended to present the economics related to homes sold during a given period. Offerpad does so by including revenue generated from homes sold (and ancillary services) in the period and only the expenses that are directly attributable to such home sales, even if such expenses were recognized in prior periods, and excluding expenses related to homes that remain in real estate inventory as of the end of the period presented. Contribution Profit provides investors a measure to assess Offerpad’s ability to generate returns on homes sold during a reporting period after considering home acquisition costs, renovation and repair costs, and adjusting for holding costs and selling costs. Contribution Profit After Interest further impacts gross profit by including interest costs (including senior and mezzanine secured credit facilities) attributable to homes sold during a reporting period. Offerpad believes these measures facilitate meaningful period over period comparisons and illustrate Offerpad’s ability to generate returns on assets sold after considering the costs directly related to the assets sold in a presented period.

Adjusted Gross Profit, Contribution Profit and Contribution Profit After Interest (and related margins) are supplemental measures of Offerpad’s operating performance and have limitations as analytical tools. For example, these measures include costs that were recorded in prior periods under GAAP and exclude, in connection with homes held in real estate inventory at the end of the period, costs required to be recorded under GAAP in the same period.

Accordingly, these measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of Offerpad’s results as reported under GAAP. Offerpad includes a reconciliation of these measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, which is gross profit.

Adjusted Gross Profit / Margin

Offerpad calculates Adjusted Gross Profit as gross profit under GAAP adjusted for (1) net real estate inventory valuation adjustment plus (2) interest expense associated with homes sold in the presented period and recorded in cost of revenue. Net real estate inventory valuation adjustment is calculated by adding back the real estate inventory valuation adjustment charges recorded during the period on homes that remain in real estate inventory at period end and subtracting the real estate inventory valuation adjustment charges recorded in prior periods on homes sold in the current period. Offerpad defines Adjusted Gross Margin as Adjusted Gross Profit as a percentage of revenue.

Offerpad views this metric as an important measure of business performance, as it captures gross margin performance isolated to homes sold in a given period and provides comparability across reporting periods. Adjusted Gross Profit helps management assess performance across the key phases of processing a home (acquisitions, renovations, and resale) for a specific resale cohort.

Contribution Profit / Margin

Offerpad calculates Contribution Profit as Adjusted Gross Profit, minus (1) direct selling costs incurred on homes sold during the presented period, minus (2) holding costs incurred in the current period on homes sold during the period recorded in sales, marketing, and operating, minus (3) holding costs incurred in prior periods on homes sold in the current period recorded in sales, marketing, and operating, plus (4) other income, net which is primarily comprised of interest income earned on our cash and cash equivalents and fair value adjustments of derivative financial instruments. The composition of Offerpad’s holding costs is described in the footnotes to the reconciliation table below. Offerpad defines Contribution Margin as Contribution Profit as a percentage of revenue.

Offerpad views this metric as an important measure of business performance as it captures the unit level performance isolated to homes sold in a given period and provides comparability across reporting periods. Contribution Profit helps management assess inflows and outflow directly associated with a specific resale cohort.

Contribution Profit / Margin After Interest

Offerpad defines Contribution Profit After Interest as Contribution Profit, minus (1) interest expense associated with homes sold in the presented period and recorded in cost of revenue, minus (2) interest expense associated with homes sold in the presented period, recorded in costs of sales, and previously excluded from Adjusted Gross Profit, and minus (3) interest expense under Offerpad’s senior and mezzanine secured credit facilities incurred on homes sold during the period. This includes interest expense recorded in prior periods in which the sale occurred. Offerpad’s senior and mezzanine secured credit facilities are secured by their homes in real estate inventory and drawdowns are made on a per-home basis at the time of purchase and are required to be repaid at the time the homes are sold. Offerpad defines Contribution Margin After Interest as Contribution Profit After Interest as a percentage of revenue.

Offerpad views this metric as an important measure of business performance. Contribution Profit After Interest helps management assess Contribution Margin performance, per above, when fully burdened with costs of financing.

The following tables present a reconciliation of Offerpad’s Adjusted Gross (Loss) Profit, Contribution (Loss) Profit and Contribution (Loss) Profit After Interest to Offerpad’s Gross (Loss) Profit, which is the most directly comparable GAAP measure, and Contribution (Loss) Profit Per Home Sold and Contribution (Loss) Profit After Interest Per Home Sold to Offerpad’s Gross (Loss) Profit Per Home Sold, which is the most directly comparable GAAP measure, for the periods indicated:

Three Months Ended

June 30,

Six Months Ended

June 30,
(in thousands, except percentages and homes sold, unaudited)

2023

 

2022

 

2023

 

2022
Gross profit (GAAP)

$

22,231

 

$

92,981

 

$

29,516

 

$

225,123

 
Gross margin

 

9.7

%

 

8.6

%

 

3.5

%

 

9.2

%
Homes sold

 

650

 

 

2,888

 

 

2,259

 

 

6,490

 
Gross profit per home sold

$

34.2

 

$

32.2

 

$

13.1

 

$

34.7

 
Adjustments:
Real estate inventory valuation adjustment – current period (1)

 

169

 

 

20,995

 

 

290

 

 

21,233

 
Real estate inventory valuation adjustment – prior period (2)

 

(13,679

)

 

(287

)

 

(58,030

)

 

(1,205

)
Interest expense capitalized (3)

 

1,358

 

 

2,793

 

 

6,035

 

 

7,071

 
Adjusted gross profit (loss)

$

10,079

 

$

116,482

 

$

(22,189

)

$

252,222

 
Adjusted gross margin

 

4.4

%

 

10.8

%

 

-2.6

%

 

10.3

%
Adjustments:
Direct selling costs (4)

 

(5,743

)

 

(23,524

)

 

(23,804

)

 

(55,378

)
Holding costs on sales – current period (5)(6)

 

(269

)

 

(1,293

)

 

(1,811

)

 

(3,723

)
Holding costs on sales – prior period (5)(7)

 

(567

)

 

(526

)

 

(2,158

)

 

(907

)
Other income, net (8)

 

965

 

 

24

 

 

1,247

 

 

28

 
Contribution profit (loss)

$

4,465

 

$

91,163

 

$

(48,715

)

$

192,242

 
Contribution margin

 

1.9

%

 

8.4

%

 

-5.8

%

 

7.8

%
Homes sold

 

650

 

 

2,888

 

 

2,259

 

 

6,490

 
Contribution profit (loss) per home sold

$

6.9

 

$

31.6

 

$

(21.6

)

$

29.6

 
Adjustments:
Interest expense capitalized (3)

 

(1,358

)

 

(2,793

)

 

(6,035

)

 

(7,071

)
Interest expense on homes sold – current period (9)

 

(1,292

)

 

(4,115

)

 

(8,631

)

 

(11,149

)
Interest expense on homes sold – prior period (10)

 

(3,708

)

 

(1,999

)

 

(13,899

)

 

(3,721

)
Contribution (loss) profit after interest

$

(1,893

)

$

82,256

 

$

(77,280

)

$

170,301

 
Contribution margin after interest

 

-0.8

%

 

7.6

%

 

-9.2

%

 

6.9

%
Homes sold

 

650

 

 

2,888

 

 

2,259

 

 

6,490

 
Contribution (loss) profit after interest per home sold

$

(2.9

)

$

28.5

 

$

(34.2

)

$

26.2

 

Contacts

Investors

Investors@offerpad.com

Media

Press@Offerpad.com

Read full story here

Articoli correlati

Mirion Announces Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Updates Full Year Guidance

Business Wire Business Wire -
Revenues for the second quarter increased 12.2% to $197.2 million, compared to $175.8 million in the same period last...
Continua a leggere

Leonardo DRS Announces Financial Results for Second Quarter 2023

Business Wire Business Wire -
Revenue: $628 million Net Earnings: $35 million Adjusted EBITDA: $62 million Diluted EPS: $0.13 Adjusted Diluted EPS: $0.15 Bookings: $698 million (book-to-bill ratio of...
Continua a leggere

Bird Expects Increased Ridership as Students Return to College Campuses

Business Wire Business Wire -
Ahead of fall semester, micromobility company renews operational permits across more than a dozen campuses including UCLA, University of...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php