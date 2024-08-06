Offerpad Launches “Powered By Offerpad” Portal, Elevating Agent Partner Experience with Innovative Tools and Resources

Online Portal Enhances Support for Pro and Max Agent Programs, Boosting Efficiency and Success in a Competitive Market

CHANDLER, Ariz.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$OPAD #OPAD—Offerpad Solutions Inc. (“Offerpad”) (NYSE: OPAD), a leading tech-driven platform for residential real estate, announced its launch of Powered By Offerpad (PBO), a new online portal for agents and agent teams who are part of the company’s Pro and Max agent programs. Offerpad continues to be a trusted leader among the agent community with its commitment to providing simple real estate solutions for all through its proprietary technology. The new portal launched in Q2 as the company’s Agent Partner Program flourishes; roughly one-third of all real estate acquisitions in Q2 ‘24 came through the program, and quarter over quarter requests increased 37%. The portal provides the necessary tools and resources for Max and Pro agents in one convenient location.





Through the PBO portal, agents can:

Manage Offerpad Listings Seamlessly : Centralize all listing activities, including viewing cash offers, accessing detailed seller and property information, and managing opportunity leads and referrals efficiently.

: Centralize all listing activities, including viewing cash offers, accessing detailed seller and property information, and managing opportunity leads and referrals efficiently. Receive Real-Time Status Updates : Stay informed with the latest developments on Offerpad listings and transactions, ensuring agents can provide timely and accurate status updates.

: Stay informed with the latest developments on Offerpad listings and transactions, ensuring agents can provide timely and accurate status updates. Communicate Directly with Offerpad Team Members: Streamlined communication with dedicated Offerpad support staff, facilitating quick responses and personalized assistance for any queries or needs.

“Offerpad is dedicated to empowering agents by offering robust support and enhanced incentives to thrive in today’s competitive market,” said Brigham Weight, VP of Business Development at Offerpad. “Through our innovative use of technology, we aim to simplify transactions and partnerships across the real estate industry. Powered by Offerpad achieves this with an intuitive dashboard, real-time information access, and straightforward tools for obtaining the answers and resources agents need.”

Growing Impact of Offerpad’s Agent Partner Program

Offerpad has experienced sustained success with its Agent Partner Program since its inception in 2019. In the first half of 2024 alone, the program accounts for 23% of all requests, up from 12% in the first half of 2023.

In today’s ever-changing real estate industry climate, providing more opportunities for agents to serve their existing clients and find new ones is critical. Since the company announced its revamped Agent Partner Program in early 2024, with new Pro and Max tiers, agent interest has surged, especially in cities such as Atlanta, Charlotte, Orlando, Phoenix, and Tampa. Additionally, the program ensures fair and competitive compensation, enhancing agent satisfaction and engagement.

About Offerpad

Offerpad, dedicated to simplifying the process of buying and selling homes, is a publicly traded company committed to providing comprehensive solutions that removes the friction from real estate. Our advanced real estate platform offers a range of services, from consumer cash offers to B2B renovation solutions and industry partnership programs, all tailored to meet the unique needs of our clients. Since 2015, we’ve leveraged local expertise in residential real estate alongside proprietary technology to guide homeowners at every step. Learn more at www.offerpad.com.

Certain statements in this press release may be considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or Offerpad’s future financial or operating performance. For example, statements regarding Offerpad’s financial outlook, including homes sold, revenue and Adjusted EBITDA, for the second quarter 2024, and expectations regarding market conditions, strategic imperatives and profitability, including the timing of reaching sustainable positive Adjusted EBITDA, are forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as “pro forma,” “may,” “should,” “could,” “might,” “plan,” “possible,” “project,” “strive,” “budget,” “forecast,” “expect,” “intend,” “will,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “predict,” “potential” or “continue,” or the negatives of these terms or variations of them or similar terminology. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that may impact such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, Offerpad’s ability to respond to general economic conditions; the health of the U.S. residential real estate industry; Offerpad’s ability to grow market share in its existing markets or any new markets it may enter; Offerpad’s ability to manage its growth and its costs structure effectively; Offerpad’s ability to accurately value and manage real estate inventory, maintain an adequate and desirable supply of real estate inventory, and manage renovations; Offerpad’s ability to successfully launch new product and service offerings, and to manage, develop and refine its technology platform; Offerpad’s ability to maintain and enhance its products and brand, and to attract customers; Offerpad’s ability to achieve and maintain profitability in the future; the success of strategic relationships with third parties; and Offerpad’s failure to meet the New York Stock Exchange’s continued listing standards. These and other important factors discussed under the caption “Risk Factors” in Offerpad’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 27, 2024, and Offerpad’s other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements made in this press release. These forward-looking statements are based upon estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by Offerpad and its management, are inherently uncertain. Nothing in this press release should be regarded as a representation by any person that the forward-looking statements set forth herein will be achieved or that any of the contemplated results of such forward-looking statements will be achieved. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. Offerpad undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws.

