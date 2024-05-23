Offerpad Appoints Peter Knag as Chief Financial Officer

Seasoned executive with 20+ years of finance leadership at WarnerMedia, TBS, and AT&T

CHANDLER, Ariz.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Offerpad Solutions Inc. (“Offerpad”) (NYSE: OPAD), a leading tech-enabled platform for residential real estate, today announced the appointment of Peter Knag as its new Chief Financial Officer, effective June 5, 2024. Knag brings a proven track record of success and deep financial acumen to Offerpad, having excelled in senior financial leadership roles across the media, telecommunications, technology, and finance sectors.





Knag is the former Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer for Turner Broadcasting System, Inc., the parent company of CNN, TNT, and TBS. He joined Turner in June 2018 following AT&T’s acquisition of Time Warner. As Executive Vice President of WarnerMedia Finance, a role Knag held from 2020 to 2022, he was responsible for Financial Planning & Analysis (FP&A), treasury, financial reporting, global procurement, corporate development, risk management and other key business areas.

Prior to his tenure at Turner, Knag held key leadership roles at AT&T Inc., where he demonstrated his expertise in financial strategy, corporate development, and relationship management on a global scale. Throughout his distinguished career at AT&T, which began in 1999, Knag played a pivotal role in driving the company’s financial success and growth, executing transactions exceeding $200 billion in total value. His experience spans a wide range of financial disciplines, including strategic planning, financial analysis, and investment management.

Knag began his career in investment banking, having worked for Lehman Brothers and First Albany Corporation. He has also served as a board member for Central European Media Enterprises, then a NASDAQ listed media company, and Vogel Alcove. He continues to serve on the board of TAP Advisors, a boutique advisory and investment banking firm.

“We are thrilled to welcome Peter Knag to the Offerpad team,” said Brian Bair, Chairman and CEO of Offerpad. “His extensive background in finance and corporate development, along with his proven leadership in business operations and complex transactions makes him an invaluable addition to our executive team. We look forward to his contributions as we continue to drive growth and profitability at Offerpad.”

Knag expressed his enthusiasm about joining Offerpad, stating, “I am excited to join at such a dynamic time for the company. I look forward to working with the talented team to continue to grow and diversify Offerpad’s platform offerings and drive efficiency, scale and profitability in the business.”

Offerpad, dedicated to simplifying the process of buying and selling homes, is a publicly traded company committed to providing comprehensive solutions that removes the friction from real estate. Our advanced real estate platform offers a range of services, from consumer cash offers to B2B renovation solutions and industry partnership programs, all tailored to meet the unique needs of our clients. Since 2015, we’ve leveraged local expertise in residential real estate alongside proprietary technology to guide homeowners at every step. Learn more at www.offerpad.com.

