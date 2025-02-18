Offerpad Announces Participation in the Citizens JMP Technology Conference

TEMPE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Offerpad Solutions Inc. (“Offerpad”) (NYSE: OPAD), a leading tech-enabled platform for residential real estate, today announced that Brian Bair, Offerpad’s Chairman and CEO, will participate in a fireside chat at 9:30 pm PT on Monday, March 3, 2025 at the Citizens JMP Technology Conference. The live webcast can be accessed under the “Events & Presentations” section of Offerpad’s Investor Relations website at investor.offerpad.com. A webcast replay will be available on Offerpad’s website following the event.

About Offerpad

Offerpad, dedicated to simplifying the process of buying and selling homes, is a publicly traded company committed to providing comprehensive solutions that removes the friction from real estate. Our advanced real estate platform offers a range of services, from consumer cash offers to B2B renovation solutions and industry partnership programs, all tailored to meet the unique needs of our clients. Since 2015, we've leveraged local expertise in residential real estate alongside proprietary technology to guide homeowners at every step. Learn more at www.offerpad.com.

